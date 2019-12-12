At the joint meeting of village trustees and town select board Dec. 2, the subject was employee compensation. To hear the vitriol and contempt that was delivered at high volume by two employees in particular was shocking to the citizens who heard it, though no reaction was given by the town and village officials to whom it was directed.
This lack of respect was furthered by a constant threat to quit if their wishes were not met. Their wishes include a 2 to 3 percent raise and a 17 percent increase in health coverage. There’s a request for 100 percent coverage of health care by town employees as well; now, 91 percent is town-paid.
The reaction of the majority of citizens to the employee spleen-venting was offense and anger. They were respectful of the camera that records these meetings but voiced opinions a-plenty out in the parking lot after the meeting. Among those opinions:
• Town employees should be held to a respectful standard.
• Town employees should be as accepting of life’s realities as the rest of the community.
• As for the threat to quit: “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”
The fact is, Johnson’s town and village governments have provided generous benefits and hourly pay over the years, making Johnson one of Vermont’s highest-paying towns its size.
The select board has been careful to assure that cost of living and lifestyle standards are kept level or above, which is something the world in general has not seen for many years.
The cost of health care has risen substantially; it has for all of us. Town Administrator Brian Story related that a 2 percent raise, considering inflation and health care, would keep their pay at the same level it is now. The issue with voters is that a significant number of Johnson taxpayers have the same costs and stresses, and their pay does not reflect such consideration and rising levels.
Are you living on a fixed income? Self-employed, having never seen a single benefit? A senior citizen? Just plain not making enough money and/or working multiple jobs to survive? Do you go without health care because you can’t afford it?
The fact is that costs will continue to rise. The state will not help. Some folks who can’t keep up with the tax bill will join the multitudes who have left the state or are homeless, not necessarily in that order.
No one denies that the road crew does good work or that many of the municipal building employees do, too. The objection is to the constant demands.
Sadly, joint meetings are not typically filmed by Green Mountain TV; this one will not be posted to YouTube, as select board and trustee meetings usually are. A request has been made to begin that filming and posting.
Don’t like the way things are going? You have ways to change them. Employee benefits and multitudes of other expenditures will likely be discussed at select board meetings until the end of January, as the 2020-21 budget is prepared for town-meeting voters to consider in March.
Everyone is welcome to attend any meeting to voice an opinion or idea. They’re on the first and third Monday of the month at the Municipal Building at 7 p.m. Just, please, do it with respect.
One might ponder that so many of Johnson’s people — some of whom make a fraction of that money with no benefits — step up and volunteer to make the community a better place. The value of the work done by volunteers is one reason Johnson is a vibrant community that has things it wouldn’t have if that labor came from the taxpayer.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315