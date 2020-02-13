Tuesday, March 3, is Town Meeting Day. It happens at the Johnson Elementary School gym and, to reward your effort to be a good citizen, there will be pie for sale by the Historical Society, live music, and plenty of displays by various boards so you can see what they’re achieving.
Committee members will be on hand to share their successes, plans and future ideas. Best of all, we get to celebrate democracy and vote.
On the agenda are the budget and a discussion of the light industrial park. The town administrator is working on a summary of the money spent so far on that project and many are interested to hear it.
A grant application for a little over $1 million for the industrial park’s infrastructure will be submitted by the town before town meeting.
• Congrats go to Carrie Watson, who has been appointed to the Conservation Commission.
• Jenna’s Promise, so promising a project, will apply for a $500,000 community development block grant to restore the Barrows house on Main Street, the site of the former Dream Café. The plan is that it will provide “sober housing” for six to eight recovering women who have reached the point where they can transition to the responsibilities of home and work. The first floor will be a new coffee shop, which will employ residents of sober housing as well as others. A dream come true for lots of Johnsonites, the shop will serve breakfast and lunch.
It sounds like a win-win for the town: The Barrows house will be a beautiful destination rather than a sorrowful sight of neglected history, adding to Main Street’s beauty. It’ll generate higher taxes. Long before it was a café, the Barrows house was a beautiful family home. In a sense, it will be again. And it wants to have lunch!
Jenna’s Promise has already started a business producing coffee under its own logo, which it will ship worldwide to generate financial support, rather than rely only on just grants and donations. Most of all, it will provide constructive help to people who need it and not just function as a Band-Aid approach to addiction treatment.
• You, too, can help Jenna’s Promise by jumping in freezing Lake Elmore on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Lake Elmore Polar Splash; it’s the splash partner this year. Or if you’re not slightly cuckoo enough to jump in, you can make a donation. Check it out at polarsplash.dojiggy.com.
• A reminder that, as of July, no food scraps will be allowed in the landfill any more. The state’s effort to reduce the amount of waste in the dumps has been getting results; this is another step.
All food should be composted and the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District can help you with appropriate containers and methods. Lamoille Soil, the composting area at Johnson’s landfill, takes scraps and yard waste to turn into what gardeners call black gold. You can buy it at the composting site. Get all the information you need at lrswmd.org.
• Do you like NPR’s “The Moth?” Then you’re sure to like the home version. Shayne Spence, who also coordinates Green Up, announced the first Johnson Speaks Story Hour storytelling event on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 7 to 9 pm. The theme will be leaps — leaps of faith, leaps for mankind, or any other kind, in honor of leap year. Anybody can tell their story, so start practicing off-the-cuff tales. Location and other details will be forthcoming.
