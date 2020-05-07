The week’s big news is, of course, the Johnson Food Shelf Not-a-Parade on Saturday, May 2. “It takes a village and we’ve got a great one!” So says Kyle Nuse about the coming together of so many people to collect donations for it.
In another extremely successful event by Johnson Works and several Johnsonites, the biggest pseudo-parade ever seen in Johnson, in one person’s opinion, collected 2,683 pounds of food and several hundred dollars for the Food Shelf. It brought the village together and everyone stayed a proper distance apart, following health regulations to the letter.
Three especially large food donations were given by Greg Tatro, the Lamoille Lightning AAU basketball team, and Peter Gagner, as well as countless smaller donations from families.
Johnson’s fire trucks, the Northern EMS ambulance, the village’s utility truck, the sheriff’s department, Eric Osgood in his Silver Annie, John Mandeville in his fancy Corvette, Dan Noyes driving his great-grandfather’s mail truck, Johnson Works, Nat Kinney and the Lamoille Lightning AAU basketball team in two food collecting trucks, Stephanie Hayes and daughter Eliza on horseback,
the Johnson Elementary School, Northern Vermont University and Lamoille Union High School mascots — all paraded on what would have been Green Up Day to bring a lot of joy into many hearts.
One thing did mark this as a non-parade. Everyone wearing masks made for comical pictures and a different look.
Naturally, there were many health concerns in the organization of the event. A big shout-out goes to Scott Meyer for working overtime to keep everybody informed and in line on the guidelines. Musclemen Rick Auperlee and Carl Powdon get kudos for loading well over a ton and a half of food onto trucks. As well, Rick organized everybody on the not-parade route with his parade expertise.
We all know what a swell emcee Greg Stefanski is. He emceed on Saturday and, with Johnson Elementary phys-ed teacher Greg Davis, made the school mascots happen. The kids did a great job in their costumes. Also deserving of thanks are volunteers Kim Dunckley, Robin and Brian Story, Michael Mahnke, Shayne Spence, Athena Park, Mara Siegal, Sara Coe and family, Glenda Osgood, ReGreenVT, Lisa Crews, and Johnson Recreation. (Just a note here that Johnson has the best volunteers ever.)
“We had asked people to watch from their cars or their lawns or stay 6 feet away from anyone not in their household,” Kyle Nuse said. “People were really great about following the rules and I have not heard a single complaint about people acting recklessly — so that is a big success. What I did see was so much love and happiness. Lillian White said that she and the food shelf staff had tears in their eyes when we rolled up.” It’s hoped that this will be an annual event.
•••
Johnson’s hot. Johnson’s cool. No doubt about it.
It’s always the right time to make a donation to the Food Shelf. Its hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to noon and Wednesdays 4 to 6 p.m. Calling ahead is advisable at 635-9003. Mail to P.O. Box 17, 05656.
• Contrary to popular belief, the Skate Park is open for biking on the trails. The ramps/features are closed to skateboarding. As long as distancing is practiced, it’s fine to use the park during the day.
• Johnson’s trails are open, too, with one exception: Prospect Rock is closed. Sadly, many are using it anyway, which is detrimental to the peregrine falcons that nest there and to the quality of the trail. The entire Long Trail is closed.
There’s evidence of climbing just below the nest and there has been no sign of the falcons to date; it’s hoped that they will return. As the Green Mountain Club tells us, “The people who are least informed often cause the most harm.” Spread the word.
• Things are looking up; the library is open for curbside pickup again. Adult books can be picked up on Tuesdays and kids’ books on Thursdays. There is a protocol for pickup that includes making an appointment, so email or call ahead for information. You can check out the library’s catalogue of books, movies and audios at johnson.kohavt.org and place items on hold. Email the librarians with your list at johnsonpubliclibraryvt@gmail.com or ask them to select books for you.
• Would the owners of the roosters who are running around the end of Railroad Street please keep them corralled? Some of your neighbors are irritated.
• Isn’t it wonderful to live in Johnson and not some city?
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315