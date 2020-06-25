Isn’t it great when things go normally in these uncertain times? The village crew has done just that by sweeping the streets, setting up picnic tables on the green, painting crosswalks, and hanging Main Street’s flags, signs and banners. Johnson has her summer duds on again; it’s so comforting.
• Some things that may seem normal but aren’t, such as growth of invasive plants around town, have had a bit of change, too. The Johnson Conservation Commission members earned a high-five for their work to control the knotweed and bush honeysuckle infestations at Journey’s End and Beard’s swimming hole.
With the help of many volunteers, they cut and stacked mountains of the “Godzilla of the plant world” last August before having it treated in September. We’re talking hard labor here.
The results have been encouraging; this year’s growth has been severely reduced. A second treatment will be necessary next year, with another due in 2026. As anyone knows who has tried to control it, knotweed is beyond tenacious and requires long-term commitment. Kudos to the CC.
Need invasives advice? Talk to CC members Sue Lovering, Noel Dodge or Lois Frey.
• The Conservation Commission is pursuing a grant that would cover the cost of an ADA-approved handicapped entrance and trail at Beard’s Recreation. It has approved a plan and is working with Noah Pollack and the Vermont River Conservancy. The new trail will begin at the parking lot, go to the picnic tables, and loop around the flat grassy area, but will not extend to the water’s edge.
• Old Mill Park is now smoke-free. After a see-what-happens trial, the town’s other parks may follow suit.
• On July 6, the Village Trustees will interview candidates for filling the two soon-to-be empty positions on their board. If you have an interest in being a trustee, are 18 or older, and will regularly attend the semimonthly meetings on Monday, write a one-page letter describing why you’d be best for the job, with your contact information. Email it to Village Manager Meredith Dolan at
vojmanager@townofjohnson.com or mail to P.O. Box 603, Johnson, VT 05656 by the end of the day on Monday, June 29. You’ll be asked to speak about your interest for up to five minutes at the July 6 meeting.
• Tuesday Night Live might be on hiatus, but the community bakes aren’t and they have a new look, too. Beginning July 6, and running through Mondays in August from 5:30-7, the Community Oven Committee will bake free pizzas for the community. It’s a collaborative effort, with, of course; restrictions include 6-foot distancing and wearing masks. Rest assured that pizza makers will be gloved as well. If you’re driving, pull up to the oven curbside and someone will take an order. For walk-ins and drivers, the ready-to-pick-up pizza will be left on a table with the hungry person’s name on it for distanced pickup.
So it’s not the same gathering but, as the warm weather has probably shown you, a socially distanced picnic is a long sight better than staying home alone.
As usual, pizza toppings will be purchased from Sterling Market and Foote Brook Farm and half the bread dough will be acquired from Elmore Mountain Bread, which donates half of it.
• Vermont Fish and Wildlife reminds us that swimming at boat launch sites is against the law because of safety concerns. Conversely, you can’t launch a boat in a designated swimming area. And a local warning: Don’t swim or boat at Dog’s Head. There’s a dangerous undertow there that has killed in the past.
• The Clarina Howard Nichols Center reminds us that enforced isolation due to coronavirus may be making domestic violence more frequent. “If you have experienced domestic or sexual violence and need support or access to resources, call the Clarina Howard Nichols Center” at 888-5256. Help is available 24/7.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
