One of the best things about Thanksgiving is, of course, the pies. So line up for the Order of the Eastern Star’s pie sale again this year at the Masonic Lodge and expect a big variety on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Then, there’s the Jubilee, which follows on Friday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m. The historical society will have Mary Jean Smith read to the kids this year, assisted by Carolyn Smith. Some of the same pie bakers for Tuesday Night Live will provide cookies and spiced cider too.
The skatepark board is thankful, too, for the shred club members who helped out and provided hours of mentoring to riders through the summer. They voted to show their appreciation with a $100 donation to the club. Board members will work on the bike trail, new basketball court and signage this winter, laying plans for an even better season next year.
•••
Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s field guide “Wetland, Woodland, Wildland: A Guide to the Natural Communities of Vermont,” has been revised and expanded and is now in bookstores and available at the department’s website. It’s a comprehensive handbook that explains natural communities and their functions and includes descriptions of 17 “newly recognized natural community types.”
“Natural communities help us understand nature,” said co-author Elizabeth Thompson. “They’re places our native species thrive,” added co-author Eric Sorenson. “If we understand and conserve all our natural communities, we will keep those species abundant. That’s why all three organizations that collaborated on Wetland, Woodland, Wildland use natural communities in their work.”
Some folks may hate snow but not everyone: hunters love it. Rifle season has already begun and will continue through Sunday, Dec. 1. Though Fish and Wildlife says that the biggest concentrations of deer are in the southwestern and northwestern parts of the state, Johnson would seem to be crawling with them.
It was with great joy that the owner of a Waterman Road hosta garden learned that a threesome from Jeffersonville had relieved that garden of a large 5-pointer on opening morning. Congrats, Jeff. Now that’s another reason to love Thanksgiving time.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315