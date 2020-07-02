It’s Independence Day and most of us feel anything but, what with enforced solitude and missing the normal social events of the season. Whoever heard of no fireworks on July 4? If only that were the only thing missing from our lives.
That said, there seems to be a recent string of negative things happening lately.
“This is a threat to our community and we want it stopped.” So said SkatePark Committee Chair Casey Romero in referring to the June 5 incident at the SkatePark, when 50 bags of heroin were found in a tree trunk by a young bike rider and his parents. Anti-police graffiti was also found and the park’s entry-closure cable was destroyed once again.
“If people don’t feel safe coming to the park, it’s history. Parents, neighbors, town and village officials are very concerned. We are asking folks to watch for people or vehicles who don't seem to be at the park for any legitimate reason — like vehicles cruising through at night. Email me with any concerns, casey@pshift.com, or get hold of any committee member.”
Or, call the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 888-3502. SkatePark Committee members are Casey and Howard Romero, George Swanson, James Whitehill, Greg Fatigate and Rick Aupperlee.
Conversations are in progress between the police, the committee and Nat Kinney, the select board member who is the liaison to the sheriff’s department. There has been much support from the community, who feel this is not an acceptable situation.
This is more than a disappointment for people who have worked so hard for so long to provide a safe, clean, healthy environment for Johnson’s young folks and families to learn and have fun. It’s an insult. Rest assured something will be done to stop it.
Is there any good news? Yes, indeed. Healthy Lamoille Valley invites adults to “be someone they can talk to.” That is, become a person who can connect with and support the kids in your life, with the Askable Adult Campaign.
This free two-session program — taking place on Mondays, July 6 and July 20, from 2-3 p.m. on Zoom — will teach adults skill-building around how to have tough conversations, ways to listen actively for understanding, and how to build healthy, trusting relationships with youth and others in our lives. Folks who complete both sessions will be entered in a raffle for five prizes, too. Registration is required and program materials will be mailed in advance. Contact healthylamoillevalley.org or call 730-6599 for information.
