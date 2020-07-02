As of July 1, all food scraps are supposed to stay out of the trash that goes to the landfill. While the News & Citizen has been good about updating people about what to do if you live in one of the towns whose transfer station is operated by Lamoille Regional Solid Waste District (LRSWD), as we Cambridge and Jeffersonville residents know, our transfer station is operated differently.
At my house, we already compost, but I wondered about what to do with what we couldn’t, so I contacted the LRSWD. The good news is that we should be able to drop food scraps off at the local transfer station; all transfer stations have been required to accept food scraps since July 1, 2017. Simply keep them in a separate container at home and deposit them in the right container at the transfer station.
While we’re on the topic of keeping things out of the landfill: Cambridge Village Market now accepts returnable bottles and cans.
We know these are tough economic times. The Cambridge Selectboard knows this as well. In reading the minutes of the Cambridge Trail Committee, available through Documents on Demand, I discovered that the board has asked all town committees to reduce their budgets by 10 percent if possible. The trails committee has done so. I want to publicly acknowledge the board for their fiscal responsibility in minding our tax dollars.
If you are available the first Wednesday of the month and are interested in being involved in the environmental well-being of the town, consider serving on
the Cambridge Conservation Commission, which is currently seeking a new member. Meetings of the nine-member commission are currently virtual and are always open to the public. For details, contact Justin Marsh at marshvt@gmail.com.
As we head into the high summer season, with picnics and playground visits, this is a reminder that Cambridge’s and Jeffersonville’s parks and trails are all carry-in, carry-out. Do not leave a mess for someone else to pick up.
The Varnum Memorial Library will expand its curbside pickup hours, starting Saturday, July 11, from 1-3 p.m. The current curbside pickup hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. To find books, visit the library’s catalog at varnum.kohavt.org/ and email your request to varnumrequests@gmail.com. You’ll receive a return email when your books are ready for pickup.
With the Independence Day coming up this Saturday, this is the final call for “Liberty Begins at Home.” Cambridge Area Rotary invites you to decorate your home or business for the holiday on that theme, as a way to make the town a showcase for all driving through to enjoy. To enter for judging, post a picture on Facebook and tag it with #CambridgeAreaRotary or email the photo to cambridgerotary7980@gmail.com.
Honorary winners will be selected in best decorated home and business and will be announced and recognized in public media. Alternatively, if you were planning a float, decorate it and park it in front of your home or business for all to see and enjoy.
I’m out of room, so that does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, waving from behind the butterfly face mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
