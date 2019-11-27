Four of the things I’m most thankful for this week are the snow tires on my car. Another is a week of not needing to drive to Burlington, and the last is living in a community that’s large enough that I can do some hyperlocal shopping, but small enough that some of that shopping comes about through word-of-mouth.
Last weekend, in a casual conversation, someone mentioned working on projects available on consignment at Two Sisters Mercantile. For weeks I’d been wracking my brain, wondering where I’d find the specific type of hat with a particular fit wanted by one person on my holiday shopping list, and asked if Two Sisters carried that type of hat. “Oh, yes,” was the answer. Thursday, when I finally stopped by the store, Tamra said, “Someone said you might be coming in.” After some looking and some trying on, I did indeed find what I was looking for. In addition to a wide selection of wools for knitting, crocheting and felting, the shop is also a great place to stop by if you are looking for interesting buttons.
That tale is also a good introduction to a reminder that Small Business Saturday happens Nov. 30. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shops along Main Street in Jeffersonville will have special offers and activities. There will also be an artisan market at Visions of Vermont.
•••
Weather and slippery road conditions closed school in Lamoille North on Tuesday. That’s the third weather-related school closing since the Halloween flood. If things keep up at this rate, this could turn into an extra-long school year.
The Cambridge Elementary spelling team closed out the season with a tie for second place at the statewide championship, held at Northfield Junior/Senior High School. I ran into coach Audrey Cota and she said they only missed six words, which is most excellent. Kudos to this year’s team: Emily Bandy, Winter Deslaurier, Jayden Graham, Wyatt MacAdoo and Rhiannon White, and to coaches Cota and Lynne O’Leary.
•••
If you want to become more tech savvy before the height of the holiday season hits, Teens Teaching Technology are here to help. Expert teens will answer your questions at the Varnum Memorial Library on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1:30-3 p.m. All you need to do is bring your charged devices and questions. If you have any questions, contact Annie Rheaume at anniesingerdj@yahoo.com or call the library at 644-2117.
The library is also the site for bird diva Bridget Butler’s Saturday, Dec. 14 program on crows, ravens and their corvid kin (including jays and magpies). It will also include information about the Crows in Vermont project, which focuses on the large flocks of crows that form at daybreak, especially in winter. The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon and is suitable for all ages. If you have questions, call the library at 644-2117.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com