After much consideration and deliberation, Cambridge Area Rotary came to the difficult decision that the traditional Fourth of July parade and fair needed to be canceled.
In its place, Rotary proposed we celebrate our nation’s independence by decorating our homes and businesses for the holiday, with the theme “Liberty Begins at Home.”
The Rotary Club will select winners in two categories: best decorated home and best decorated business. Each winner will be announced and recognized in public media. To be considered, post a photo in Facebook and use the hashtag #CambridgeAreaRotary or email your photo to cambridgearearotary7980@gmail.com.
• Because the Fourth of July is a big fundraiser for many local nonprofits, I also have a proposal: If you can afford it, donate what you would have spent at the Fun Fair to those nonprofits that offer food, bingo, and more.
Local nonprofits include Boy Scouts, American Legion, Eagles, Cambridge Area Rotary, the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville and the Varnum Memorial Library, not to mention Cambridge Rescue with its cooling tent.
• Jeffersonville Farmers and Artisan Market opened for the season this past Wednesday and will run that day of the week from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. throughout the season. Vendors are widely spaced and an eating area has been set up to facilitate social distancing, which should be practiced while at the market. Vendors and the market team will be masked and would appreciate it if you are as well.
Changes this year: one entrance, located at 49 Old Main St. Overflow parking is available at the Cambridge Community Center and the Silo park. There is also a picnic space at the Community Center if the on-site tables are full. As in the past, music will be available each market.
• It’s summertime, and the dry weather we’ve been having may have slowed the weeds, but it hasn’t stopped them. Volunteers are currently being sought for two different gardening activities.
The first is weeding at the Cambridge Junction Trail Head and the Cambridge Community Center. If you’re interested, call either Susanne at 644-8310 or Karen at 644-5918. If you can’t reach them, call Peter Ingvoldstad at 802-793-7210.
He’s also the person to call if you can help clean up and extend the plantings at the Amanda Ronan Memorial Garden at the park in Cambridge Village. Volunteers are also welcome to help scrape, prime and prep the fence in the Cambridge Village park.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, waving from behind the butterfly face mask with my new haircut.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.