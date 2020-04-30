As the weather warms, thoughts turn to the outdoors and, this year for many more than in the recent past, to thoughts of gardens.
The good news is that Lamoille Soil is now available from the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste District and will be produced all year. Five-gallon buckets are available for $5 each at all of the district’s locations, or you can bring your own bucket and refill it at either the Johnson or Stowe transfer stations, or the Lamoille Soil location. The last is at 941 Wilson Road in Johnson, adjacent to the Johnson transfer station.
The Cambridge transfer station is not run by Lamoille Regional Solid Waste District, so we’ll need to drive out of town if we want to take this option.
• If you are still unable to find or afford a face mask, Cambridge Cares will help. Contact these volunteers at covid19@cambridgecaresvt.org or call 802-242-0426 to request a mask. Masks will be sent as they become available.
If you would like to make a financial contribution to Cambridge Cares to support its efforts before and during the COVID-19 crisis, it may be sent to Cambridge Cares, PO Box 462, Jeffersonville, VT 05464.
• Families with preschoolers and toddlers are eligible to receive free meals for them through the Lamoille North school district’s program to provide free meals to any child under age 18. Children do not need to be present to receive meals; a parent or guardian may pick them up. Pickup days are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, two breakfasts and lunches are provided; on Mondays, one.
Cambridge Elementary is one of four elementary schools open for pick-ups between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the designated days. To find out if you are located near a bus route that would make delivery possible, email Tammy at lnmealdelivery@lnsd.org.
• Town Clerk Mark Schilling recently announced that now is the time to check your voter record to ensure your address is current, in case remote voting becomes the way balloting is held.
To check your address, go to the Vermont Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at mvp.vermont.gov/ and sign in. You will need your Vermont driver’s license number and should note that, regardless of what post office you receive mail from, you are a resident of the town of Cambridge. If you are changing your address to a different town, you will need to fill out a new registration. There’s a link for that on the information page. If you have any questions, email the town clerk at clerk@cambridgevt.org.
•••
And now for two items on the lighter side of life.
The Bryan Memorial Gallery recently announced that, in support of the artists in the 2020 Legacy Collection, it will offer a 10 percent discount and free shipping on any purchases from that collection made while the gallery is closed to the public. This offer expires when the gallery reopens. Even if you are not in a position to make a purchase, this exhibit is worth taking the video tour at bryangallery.org/ legacyvideos.php. Individual images can be seen below the video.
Finally, if you have run out of books to read at home, the Varnum Memorial Library recently posted instructions for using Overdrive and Libby, which provide ebooks and audiobooks through the Green Mountain Library Consortium. The login is your library card number and your pin is your last name, all lowercase. If you do not know your library card number or cannot find your library card, the librarians can look it up for you, but they have been overwhelmed with emails and phone messages, so it may be a while before anyone can get back to you. To contact the library, email thevarnum@gmail.com or call 644-2117.
That does it for me. Next week is the last of the semester, with final grading, so I’ll be out and about even less than usual. Have a good week, everyone.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com