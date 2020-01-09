A belated happy 60th birthday to David May. David has quietly contributed his time to the community for many years, from Boy Scouts to the Fish and Game Club, and now the Eagles. Kudos and thanks to him for all he’s done to make this town a better place.
• As I said last week, Winterfest will be Saturday, Jan. 25. The events are much as they have been in the past, from the 8 a.m. start to Pie for Breakfast offered by Cambridge Area Rotary through the 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. lasagna dinner put on by Cambridge Rescue. However, the fireworks will now start at 7.
Additionally, sale of hot chocolate to accompany the bonfire, sponsored by the Lamoille Chamber of Commerce, benefits Jenna’s Promise. New this year: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a guided snowshoe hike on the proposed Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve and Cambridge Pines State Forest. If you are interested, contact Sara Lourie at 802-575-0223. For the full schedule, see posters at all the usual locations around town or call Rockin’ Ron Carter at 802-793-7095.
• Women are invited to get together on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10 to 11 to walk for wellness at the Cambridge Christian Fellowship Hall in Cambridge Village. There will be a walking video on a large screen with great music and easy steps. The distance options are 1, 2 or 3 miles. Comfy clothing and walking shoes should be worn. Call Patti at 802-598-0115 if you have questions.
• On Jan. 15, the free afternoon program for the 55+ Club at Smugglers’ Notch Resort features Maeve Kim talking about birds of Vermont’s woods and high places. Kim has taught birding classes in a variety of area venues, has led over 100 bird walks, and published several articles. This event is open to the public as well as members of the 55+ Club and will be held at the Village Lodge at the resort. It begins at 1 p.m., unless otherwise announced at the club’s morning meeting. If you want to confirm the time before heading out, email smuggs55plus@gmail.com after 9 a.m.
• While the skiers may have been wishing for colder temperatures and more snow, our woodpile is certainly stretching further this winter. It’s also been nice not to wear quite so many layers anytime I venture outside. Not that I’m counting on this weather to last. One thing I learned growing up in Caledonia County is that winters are never predictable.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. If you have news to share, send it on: ktquimbyvt@gmail.com or 802-578-2027.
