Another week, another snowstorm. This feels like a winter that was slow to start, but now that it’s here, it’s giving us everything it’s got.
I’m particularly grateful that a neighbor with a snowblower cleared the end of our short drive on Friday morning. It made it much easier for me to get out and get off to teach. I’m also really glad we invested in a snow scoop last year. It has made clearing the drive and walk so much easier.
• The past week’s weather has certainly made for better conditions for outdoor winter activities. That means members of the 55+ Club will be spending their mornings on the slopes, and at the Nordic Center, and their afternoon programs are likely to start at the scheduled 1 p.m.
On Jan. 29, Ruth and Charlie Magill will present some of their memorable Habitat for Humanity stories. They have volunteered with the organization for over 30 years, including 3.5 years in Guatemala and 1.5 years in Guyana. This program is free and open to the public. To confirm the time, email smuggs 55plus@gmail.com after 9:30 a.m. on the day of the program.
• The snow also means great conditions for Winterfest, coming up on Saturday, Jan. 25. Outdoor events include all-day skating at the ice rink, mini snowmobile rides, two different snowshoe hikes, the end of the day bonfire, moonglow balloons (if the weather permits) and fireworks. Food ranges from pie for breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., hot cider stories at Varnum Memorial Library between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. and Cambridge Area Rescue’s lasagna dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For detailed information, check out the Winterfest event page on Facebook and the posters around town.
• Many of the Winterfest events take place at Cambridge Elementary. I wonder how many people in town realize that before it was the town elementary school, the building was the home to Cambridge High School from 1920 to 1967.
This year marks the building’s centennial. The Cambridge High School Alumni Association will highlight Cambridge High history at its June 6 alumni association banquet, and the Cambridge Historical Society will host a CHS history presentation in September. Former high school staff members, graduates, and students who attended during the 1967 school year are invited to share memories, pictures, and stories of life at Cambridge High. Contact Sue Perry at 644-2721 or Reg Wilcox at 238-5931 with any information you’d like to share. They are also the people to contact if you have ideas or would like to work on either presentation.
• Cambridge Elementary invites the youngest set to bring their accompanying adult to Playgroup in the pre-K room, Fridays from 9 to 11. For more information, call 802-521-5600.
• The school’s Girls on the Run program is looking for volunteer coaches. The 10-week season starts in mid-March. Teams meet twice a week, after school, for about 90 minutes. Coaches don’t need to be runners. Training is provided, as is support throughout the season. For more information, contact Jessica Green, Girls on the Run northern Vermont coordinator, at 802-871-5664 or jessica@girlsontherunvermont.org or visit gotrvt.org, where you can also register.
• If you are looking for a change of pace and something artistic, consider one of the cabin fever/spring fever workshops offered by the Bryan Memorial Gallery. The topics include collage, two different approaches to watercolor and working with a palette knife. Registration is required and is open now at bryangallery.org/workshops .php. The first workshop, “Joy and Beauty of Collage,” is March 7-8, led by Sandra fw Beaty.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, certainly at the meals associated with Winterfest.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com