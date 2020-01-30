Again this year weather canceled “Balloon Glow” at Winterfest. This year it was rain. But while it dampened the little snow we had, it didn’t seem to dampen spirits.
Well over 500 people were served at Pie for Breakfast, and there was a good crowd at the other end of the day for the delicious lasagna dinner. (This year’s lasagna was particularly tasty.) There were even a good number of people around the bonfire when we left for a dry, warm house.
• On our way in to 158 Main for Sunday brunch, we passed a poster announcing that the restaurant is closed for dinners until further notice. It remains open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Sunday.
• As the W-2s roll in, it’s time to think about filing those income tax forms. If you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation, help is at hand.
Or rather, at the Varnum Memorial Library, which hosts free tax preparation in partnership with the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. Volunteer counselors are IRS-trained and certified and can assist you with certain tax forms and schedules, including Form 1040 and the Vermont state tax return. The dates are Fridays, Feb. 21 and 28 and March 6, with March 13 as a backup date. Appointments are being scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis and may be made by calling 644-2177 or emailing thevarnum@gmail.com.
• The library hosts monthly Vermont Humanities Book Discussion Groups. This season’s theme is the Romantic ideal, and the next book will be “Mating” by Norman Rush. Books are available now at the library.
The next discussion will be Saturday, Feb. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m., facilitated by Cheryl Heneveld. For more information, call the library at 644-2117.
• Artists, the Bryan Memorial Gallery has put out a call to artists for submissions to the juried Carnival exhibit. Submissions open Feb. 21 and the exhibit runs April 30 to June 21. Two-dimensional media formats are being sought that depict the festive side of Vermont, from winter carnivals to field days, fairs, Mardi Gras, Halloween, parades and amusement parks, as they express the concept of carnival in all its seasonal forms. Guidelines and more information available online. The deadline for submissions is March 6.
If you don’t mind venturing down Route 15 to Essex, the Essex Art League invites artists or those who want to be artists to join them its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at
the Essex Junction First Congregational Church at 139 Main St. Marilyn Maddison will present and share her passion for abstract and ice photography. The presentation follows a short business meeting. For more information, visit essexartleague.com.
• For a different sort of photography talk, head up to the Village Lodge at Smugglers’ Notch Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 5. At 1 p.m., Smuggs photographer Hugh Johnson will share some of his impressive photos and experiences with members of the 55+ Club and anyone who cares to join them.
Johnson has skied Smuggs since he was young, when his family made the resort a temporary home base, so you might say the terrain is his backyard. While the program is free and open to the public, to be sure the time hasn’t changed, it’s best to confirm by emailing smuggs55plus@gmail.com after 10 a.m. on the morning of the event.
• This month’s Faith on Tap moves up the road to the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield, one of three churches served by Pastor Devon Thomas. All are welcome to join the discussion on the question “Do we need religion to be moral people?” on Friday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. If you have any questions, email devonleethms@gmail.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com