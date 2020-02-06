This week’s column starts with an apology and a correction. My fingers mistyped the digits of the Varnum Memorial Library’s phone number in the notice of the volunteer tax preparation. Here it is again, this time with the right number: If you’re at least 50 or can’t afford paid tax preparation, help is available. On Fridays, Feb. 21 and 28 and March 6, trained and IRS-certified volunteer counselors will be at the Varnum Memorial Library. Appointments are being scheduled first come, first served. They may be made by calling 644-2117 or emailing thevarnum@gmail.com. Assistance is available for certain tax forms and schedules, including Form 1040 and the Vermont state tax return.
• Even before Groundhog Day, I knew the sun had made significant progress toward spring. Last Friday, while I was clearing snow off my car, I heard a chickadee singing its “spring” song. It was a most welcome sign.
• Another sign of spring: Truck day in Boston was Monday, Feb. 3, with pitchers and catchers slated to report for spring training about a week later.
• And here in Cambridge, it’s time to sign up for Cambridge youth baseball and softball. Registration opened Feb. 1, and this year it’s online at clubs.bluesombrero.com/cambridgellvt. If you have any questions, email Kim Gonzalez or Kevin White at cambridgeyouthbaseball@gmail.com. Go, Wildcats!
• On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the afternoon program of the 55+ Club features “Success With Salmon Migration,” presented by Sue Hagar of the Lake Champlain Basin Program. Naturally reproduced salmon fry were found in the Boquet River in New York and the Winooski River here in Vermont in 2016 and 2017. They were the first such salmon to appear here in 150 years. This program will look at the history of salmon and the conservation efforts that led to their return, as well as the future of salmon populations and water quality issues in Lake Champlain. This program is free and open to the public. It begins at 1 p.m. at the Village Lodge at Smugglers’ Notch Resort. To confirm the time, email smuggs55plus@gmail.com after 10 a.m. on the day of the event.
After this program, the 55+ Clubs afternoon programs take a two-week break. They return in March.
• On Thursday, February 13, the Varnum Memorial Library hosts “Insects in Winter” from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This junior naturalist program is designed for preschool and elementary school ages, but all are welcome to learn about the cold-weather strategies of insects such as ladybugs and butterflies and discover the survival secrets of those few insects that actually cruise around on the snow. For more information about this free event, call the library at 644-2117. The program is presented by the Lamoille Valley Nature Center and sponsored by the library and the Cambridge Conservation Commission.
• Town meeting is a mere month away. Our local form of government is sometimes seen as a holdover from an earlier day, but it recently sparked some interest of being of potential use to a locale in British Columbia. An interview conducted by Roy Hales of Cortes Island with Town Administrator Marguerite Ladd and Select Board Chair George Putnam is available at cortesradio.ca/cambridge-vermont-democracy-through-town-meetings or at cortescurrents.ca/local-government-through-annual-town-meeting.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com