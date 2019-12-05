With Thanksgiving so late this year, it feels like we’re gobbling up leftover turkey while trying to catch up with all we need to do to start December and everything that fills an always busy month. Oddly enough, the coming week seems fairly quiet.
• Things grow downright raucous on Dec. 14, when Bird Diva Bridget Butler visits the Varnum Memorial Library with a program devoted to crows, ravens and their corvid cousins, including the blue jays that are already making themselves heard at my feeder. This free event is suitable for all ages and runs from 11 a.m. to noon. If you have questions, 644-2117 is the number to call.
• Saturday, Dec. 14, is also the date of the Second Congregational Church’s 18th annual craft show and flea market, which includes a famous homemade cookie sale. A soup and sandwich lunch is also available, along with a raffle. Stop by the Jeff Church between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The sale benefits the steeple repair fund. If you have questions, call Sue Perry at 644-2721.
• Wednesday, Dec. 18, you can enjoy both lunch and dinner with friends and neighbors. That day, Let’s Do Lunch! will be held in the community room of the Second Congregational Church from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The holiday-themed meal is sponsored by the Cambridge Recreation Board and supported by the community, with help from Cambridge Elementary sixth graders. The meal is free but donations are gratefully accepted. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, call Nanci at 802-343-2372.
• That evening, from 6 to 8, you are invited to join friends and neighbors for the Varnum Memorial Library’s community holiday potluck. Bring a dish to share if you can, but it isn’t required. For more information, call the library at 644-2117.
• If you enjoy shopping for toys, but don’t have children to share them with, or if you’d simply like to bring joy to a child of any age, consider donating a new toy to Operation Firecuffs. This year Cambridge Elementary School is teaming up with Cambridge Fire and Rescue to participate in this project, which brings toys to children, from infants to teenagers, at UVM Children’s Hospital. Toys must be new, and they may be dropped off at Cambridge Elementary, Room 211.
• You might also consider supporting several local nonprofits who serve the community. Cambridge Food Shelf and Clothing Bank can always use your donation of nonperishable food and personal care items. These may be dropped off at the Second Congregational Church during operating hours: Mondays 6-7 p.m. and Tuesdays 1-4 p.m. You may also mail a check to the Food Shelf at P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
Cambridge Rescue is also a nonprofit, meaning donations are tax-deductible. If you would like to support this organization, which celebrated its 30th year in 2019, donations may be sent to 18 Williamson Court, Jeffersonville VT 05464. If you’d like to know more about becoming a rescue squad member or taking one of its training courses, you may visit cambridgerescue.org/training-center, call 644-2113 or email cambridgewalk1@cambridgerescue.org.
• A reminder: With the holidays later this month come earlier deadlines for this column. For the newspaper appearing Christmas week, my deadline is noon on Friday, Dec. 20; for the column appearing New Year’s week, the deadline is noon on Friday, Dec. 27. Those deadlines are firm. You may reach me by calling 802-578-2027 or emailing ktquimbyvt@gmail.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com