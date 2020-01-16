The snow comes, the snow goes. It’s been that kind of winter. Although, after talking to someone from Eden on Friday, and learning they’d received a foot of snow to the 1 or 2 inches we got in the river valley, I was not unhappy at the way it went. We also lucked out and avoided the ice that coated much of the Champlain Valley on Sunday. Friends have posted some lovely photos of coated branches and berries, but I’d rather not deal with ice.
With less than half the trails open at Smuggs, until conditions improve, I have a feeling the 55+ Club might change the time of its afternoon program. If you decide to attend, it would be best to email smuggs55plus@gmail.com after 10 a.m. the morning of the program. The regularly scheduled time for these free programs, which are open to the public, is 1 p.m.
You don’t have to be over 55 to enjoy reduced fees on skiing at Smuggs. The Cambridge Recreation Ski & Ride Program offers five weeks of lift tickets, equipment rentals and snowsport lessons at the resort at discounted rates. The dates are Sundays, Feb. 2 and 9, and March 1, 8 and 15. The kickoff meeting is at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Smuggs Village Lodge next to the main parking lot.
At this meeting, the program will be reviewed, there will be time for Q&A and Notch Cards will be distributed. Lift tickets are valid throughout each day of the program, while lessons run from 1 to 3 p.m. each program date. For pricing and registration, email eboek@smuggs.com or pick up a copy of the registration form on the corkboard next to the Jeffersonville Post Office entrance. Parents will also receive a copy of the registration form with the Jan. 17 school newsletter.
•••
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the afternoon program will be “The Vermont Youth Conservation Corps,” presented by Nora Woolf, the organization’s recruitment and member services manager. She’ll share information about the organization, whose over 6,000 alumni have done projects such as build the stone staircases on trails, fixed up the Stone Hut on Mount Mansfield, and kept the trails in topnotch condition. Woolf will also talk about why the corps does what it does and what it hopes to do in the future.
•••
The next Let’s Do Lunch will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. This all-ages, all-community free event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and features homemade soups, sandwiches, salads and desserts. There will be prize bingo at noon. Takeout is available.
If you need a ride or more information, call Nanci at 802-343-2372. This event is sponsored
by the Cambridge Recreation Committee, has assistance from Cambridge Elementary School, which provides volunteer servers from the sixth grade, and receives help and support from various community members.
•••
If your child will turn 3 or 4 by Aug. 31, 2020, you are invited to participate in the Cambridge Elementary School Early Childhood Program’s developmental screening on Friday, Jan. 24. Two time slots are available: 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m. To register for the approximately 60-minute screening, call Beth at 802-521-5600 no later than Jan. 22.
During this time parents have a chance to ask questions about their child’s skills and about the preschool program, as well as fill out a brief developmental questionnaire. Meanwhile, educators interact with the child to gain information about each child’s development in a number of areas.
•••
The Cambridge Planning Commission is looking for new members. The commission is an advisory group for issues and policies related to development, land use and planning, and often works in cooperation with the Lamoille County Planning Commission. It is also responsible for developing and updating the town plan, which was last done in 2018. It meets the third Monday of the month. If you are interested in serving, contact Courtney Leitz at courtneylleitz@gmail.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com