The town of Cambridge was lucky indeed when Bernie and Suzan Juskiewicz chose to settle here and raise a family, and many mourn Bernie’s passing last week.
Even without knowing Bernie, everyone who lives here still benefits from Bernie’s three-plus decades of service in a wide variety of positions, from school board to select board and finance committee, as well as his two terms in the Vermont House of Representatives Montpelier.
• The town road crew gets a shout-out for dealing with not one but two culvert issues, which temporarily closed North Cambridge Road and Cliff Reynolds Road last week. I suppose they could fall under “it never rains but it pours,” but that might well be what caused the washouts in the first place.
• The village of Jeffersonville held its annual meeting virtually on April 12. The village of Cambridge doesn’t hold its annual meeting until the last Wednesday in May, which falls after the date of the governor’s most recent extension of the “stay at home” order, but is considering doing the same. Watch for the warning that will be posted at the end of the month for more information.
• The Vermont Electric Co-op is also holding its annual meeting virtually at noon on Tuesday, May 26. Business will be limited to that required by the bylaws, such as the approval of last year’s minutes and the fiscal report. Voting on the board of directors will be by mail and online, with ballots to go out May 1. If you do not have online access, there is an option to call in and listen. For more information, call the co-op at 635-2331.
• I am fortunate to live next door to a quilter-turned-maskmaker. If you do not, you can cover your nose and mouth with a scarf or a long-sleeved T-shirt. The important thing is not to share any water droplets that might contain any virus with others. For those making masks, Healthy Lamoille Valley has set up a webpage to connect you with those needing masks. Visit healthylamoillevalley.org/masks for full information. Masks should be placed in clear plastic bags before drop-off. That page also has directions for how to wear and care for your cloth mask. Daily washing with hot water is recommended.
• Cambridge Rescue Squad is collecting goggles to be donated to hospitals in need. The goggles do not need to be new but must be in good condition. They should be sanitized and placed in a ziplock bag prior to drop-off and may be left in the box outside the front door of the rescue station on Williamson Court, off Route 108 South in Jeffersonville. If you need more information or have questions, call Lisa Hill at Cambridge Rescue, 644-2113, ext. 101.
• The Varnum Memorial Library’s Poetry People is hosting a virtual poetry slam in celebration of National Poetry Month. The deadline is noon on April 20. First, second and third-place winners will be chosen by the five socially distanced judges and announced April 30. (The recent announcement says that if there’s an avalanche of poetry, there may be more winners.)
Submission guidelines: Writers may submit only once. Using your phone’s camera is fine. The poems and videos must be originals and may not exceed three to four minutes.
Label the video with your name, the title of your poem and your town. Email your video and a transcript of your poem to beyondtheyellowdoor@gmail.com and use “Poetry Slam” in the subject line to help them keep track.
That does it for me. Once I finish grading, I’ll see you around town, from a socially safe distance.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com