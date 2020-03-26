Here’s a shout-out to Smugglers’ Notch Distillery, which pivoted early to the manufacture of hand sanitizer, which has been distributed to a variety of municipal services. Co-founder and co-owner Jeremy has a background in the pharmaceutical industry, so he knows what he’s doing.
As you know, municipal offices are closed to the public, but can still be reached by phone and email. The Cambridge town office contacts are 644-2251 and clerk@cambridgvt.org; the town administrator’s contacts are 644-8290 and townadmin@cambridgevt.org; and the listers are 644-2200 and listerscambridgevt.org.
Jeffersonville’s village offices are also closed to the public but the clerk and water operator can be reached by phone and email. The clerk’s info is 644-5534 and jeffvillage@myfairpoint.net. The water operator is 802-585-5613 and jeffwater@myfairpoint.net.
Trevor Welch, the water and wastewater operator, reminds everyone on the Jeffersonville municipal wastewater system not to flush disinfection wipes or paper towels. Toilet paper is the only paper going into the system if you want to avoid unpleasant backups.
For those of you looking for places to pick up a meal or have one delivered, Cambridge Area Rotary has a list posted on its Facebook page.
The Cambridge Community Food Shelf is now using a drive-up model. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. A volunteer will approach, find out family size, and food will be brought to the car in a cart that the client will unload and return for disinfection before the next client’s use.
Because many of the food shelf’s volunteers are in their 70s and 80s, anyone in a younger demographic who is interested in helping is welcome to contact Ruthanne Rust at rrust1@earthlink.net or 644-5455.
Meals on Wheels has also made changes, moving deliveries to Tuesdays and Thursdays to lessen daily exposure risk to all involved. A combination of five meals will be delivered on those two days, including weekend meals for those who order them. Well-check phone calls are made on Mondays and Fridays. Meals may also be picked up curbside.
If you are an aging Vermonter who would like to request a meal or if you know an aging Vermonter in Lamoille County who would be helped by home-delivered meals, call 888-5011.
The Cambridge Board of Health is creating a local task force to support the community as it navigates the COVID-19 crisis.
It will send out an online survey and hopes to have a hard-copy option available. If you are interested in finding out more, have questions or ideas, want to volunteer or need help, call 802-242-0426 or email covid19@cambridgecaresvt.org.
Like most entities, the Varnum Memorial Library is now closed to the public. However, if you have a special book request, call 644-2117 or email thevarnum@gmail.com.
While they can’t guarantee the book will be available, if it is, it will be processed and put in a bag for you. Mystery bags and mixed bags are also available — contact the library for more information.
The library also offers WiFi, available on the porch (keep those 6 feet from anyone else) or in your car. The password is: V@rNum!4.
Word is also out that there’s no need to contact the Varnum about any overdue books. Libraries around the state are extending loans until the crisis is past.
And a little better news to close the column: Laird McDowell reported that, as of Sunday, March 22, the Greenway and Rail Trail in Cambridge are free of snow and open to walking and cycling.
They’re not in perfect condition, but are usable and allow us to get out and enjoy the fresh air, all while maintaining the recommended 6 feet of social distance. Even with snow predicted for Monday, they should quickly dry out again.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll wave from the recommended 6-foot distance.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com