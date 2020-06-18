First a correction: Last week the past tense was incorrectly used. The animal hospital at Lamoille View Lane, off Cemetery Road in Jeffersonville, is still very much in business.
• Bear sightings seem to be up in town, as they are around the county in general. This is a good time to make sure your compost and trash are secured and inaccessible to our ursine neighbors. Here’s hoping that wild forage abounds this year and they find their way to less inhabited areas.
• The Central Vermont Council on Aging is looking for new board members who are passionate about improving services for older Vermonters. While neither is required, volunteer experience with nonprofits, especially in the areas of finance, fundraising and strategic planning, and the insights of older Vermonters or their caregivers are helpful.
Applicants must reside in the area of service, which includes all of Lamoille County. Terms start Oct. 1. Training and orientation are provided. Meetings are conducted either by Zoom or in-person. For more information or to join, contact Beth Stern, executive director, at bstern@cvcoa.org.
• The Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville is holding a “virtual” coin drop this week. Buckets for donations are available in the lobby at Union Bank, Hanley’s Store, Jeffersonville Country Store, Aubuchon’s and Kinney Drugs. If you would like to support the church that also hosts the Cambridge Area Food Shelf and Clothing Bank, you may also send your donations to P.O. Box 40, Jeffersonville, VT 05464.
• Shift meals will be available once again on Friday, June 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. thanks to Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Center in partnership with Cambridge Area Rotary, Smugglers’ Notch Resort and Lamoille County Mental Health.
The generous single-serving portioned meals are available to Cambridge and Johnson residents of all ages and income levels. The organizers request only one person per household come for pickup. That person may also pick up for neighbors. Those picking up should bring their own bags; none will be provided. Any food touched must be taken and nothing should be touched other than the meals. Social distancing should be maintained, and masks are encouraged. Those who are sick should stay at home.
If you need meals, ask a neighbor to pick them up for you. If you have questions, contact Heather Hobart at hhobart@lrcvt.org.
• As I wrote several weeks ago, agendas and minutes of public meetings for the town are now available on the town website. The minutes of the June 2 select board meeting show that COVID-19 seems to have caused a decrease in calls for police service in all areas except for those about suspicious people and circumstances.
In addition, according to the minutes of the May 19 select board meeting, the town clerk’s office now provides notary services on an appointment basis, segregating people from the rest of the office. Marriage licenses are also now available because the signatures of those obtaining the licenses must be witnessed. Office staff clean after each appointment. Should you need those services, call 644-2251 or email clerk@cambridgevt.org.
• Something different is in the works for a non-contact, socially distanced way to mark the Fourth of July. Details will be announced here as soon as they are available.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, waving from behind the butterfly face mask with my new haircut.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145