This week’s opener is a belated “happy birthday” and a “get well, soon” to Bernie Juskiewicz, who had to celebrate in the hospital. Bernie served this community for many years on the school board and the town finance committee before moving on to two terms in the state Legislature representing Cambridge and Waterville, so let’s add a “thank you for your service.”
• Last week’s column didn’t have space to pass on the word that Dr. John Dunn is closing Irish Springs Internal Medicine, his private practice, as of May 31 to work with UVM’s Urgent Care Clinic. He will continue to be active with the Cambridge Community Center, which he co-owns and operates.
• While April 1 may have come and gone, there’s good news for those who forgot to renew their annual dog licenses. Late fees are being waived through the end of April.
As Town Clerk Mark Schilling said when announcing this development, dog licenses may seem trivial at the moment, but they, too, are a matter of public health. Applications are available by going to cambridgevt.org/dogs and clicking on “Dog license application by mail.” If you don’t have online access, call the town clerk’s office at 644-2251 and leave a message. Your call will be returned as soon as possible.
• The Cambridge Cares’ survey is now available; it applies to both those wanting to volunteer and those needing help. You can visit cambridgecaresvt.org/survey or you can call the helpline at 802-242-0426. Again, you may need to leave a message, but your call will be returned as soon as possible.
If you would like to volunteer, you may also email covid19@cambridgecaresvt.org. Volunteers will be matched with those expressing need.
A huge community thanks to Mark Nash, chair, and Don Lange, president, of Cambridge Cares for focusing the community response in this way. Don also chairs the town Board of Health in his capacity as our town health officer.
• I reported last week that no burn permits were being issued, as a way to protect our volunteer firefighters. That continues to be the case. However, the good news for the Cambridge Fire Department is that it recently had a fit-up of N95 masks, and will be better protected from COVID-19 exposure when the need arises.
• This last is for all the suddenly home-schooling parents out there. If you are noticing a lack of motivation, you are not alone. My college students are reporting the same.
This is hard, harder than anyone thought it would be with all the technology we have available. The technology isn’t the real issue; the human ability to adapt to an emergency is. We’re still trying to wrap our brains around a huge change in the way we live our lives. No one expects learning to be at the same level as if we were all in the classroom. All we can do is our best.
That’s what I’ll be doing. Until next week, I’ll be happy to see you around town, maintaining social distance.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com