While there was no Memorial Day parade or pancake breakfast for veterans and their families, the veterans of this town were remembered and honored. At 3 p.m. on Monday — in accordance with the federal National Moment of Remembrance Act, and as commander of American Legion Post 35 — Howard Callihan ascended the stairs at Memorial Rock in Jeffersonville to offer a “token of endearing memory” and observe a moment of silence to all — and particularly from this town — who gave their lives in service to our country, and to veterans who are no longer among the living.
Earlier that day, Callihan raised the flag to full staff before lowering it to half-staff, where it remained until noon, when it was raised again to full staff.
I was thinking in particular of my family’s veterans as I drove across the state to provide some masked assistance to my aging mother. Both my father and my uncle were in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II, their father served in the engineers in World War I, near the British front lines, and my mother’s great-great-grandfather was a veteran of the Civil War and one of his wife’s brothers died in that war.
In different ways, they each fought to preserve freedom and democracy.
On my trip back, I noticed numerous high school graduation lawn signs. Those graduates will miss what have become traditional trappings of graduation, but they will also never forget their senior year, because it will have been so unusual. Congratulations to them all for making it this far!
• It’s time for the next generation to think about entering school. Kindergarten registration, like so much else, is being done differently this year.
If you have a child who will turn 5 by Sept. 1, 2020, and will attend kindergarten at Cambridge Elementary this fall and has attended preschool there or a partnering preschool, call Beth Brown at 802-521-5600 by June 5 to confirm that your child is on the list of incoming kindergartners.
If your child is not currently registered at Cambridge Elementary or a partnering preschool, you need to register them online at lnsu.org: click on the “register new student” button and, when filling out the fields, click 2020/2021 as the school year.
The school expects to send kindergarten placement letters by the end of July. If you have any questions, call Beth Brown.
• Here’s a mystery you could help me solve. Someone called last week, wondering about this column’s postings about the federal 2020 census because they have yet to receive a census form. They live on North Cambridge Road and receive their mail in a mailbox on North Cambridge Road, so they don’t fall into the “if you have a post office box you do not receive a form” category.
I’d love to hear from other residents on North Cambridge Road who have received a census form. You may email ktquimbyvt@gmail.com or call 802-644-5145 and leave a message. You may also get in touch if you live on North Cambridge Road and did not receive a form. Maybe we can figure out what’s going on.
• Laird MacDowell has announced the installation of a new dog waste station at the start of the Cambridge Greenway Path near the junction of Church Street and Route 15 in Jeffersonville. It’s identical to the station at the Cambridge Junction Trailhead, and includes a dedicated dog waste receptacle.
The Greenway, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and the trailheads are all carry-in, carry-out, so do not leave full bags at the side of the trail; either use the waste receptacles or dispose of the bags at home.
• Thanks to Varnum Memorial Library for giving baby maple trees to the community in honor of all who served and in observation of Memorial Day.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you from behind my butterfly-print face mask and counting the days until I can get my hair done.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145