Here’s hoping everyone had a festive Christmas. A case of pneumonia and a bad cold meant my extended family’s celebration was smaller by two, but when you have a 91-year-old’s health to consider, it’s best not to take any chances.
• If you would like to put the fronts of your used holiday cards (not the ones with family pictures) to good use, consider dropping them off or sending them to Fletcher Elementary School. A group of students there is collecting them to send to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital’s recycled card program. Teens at St. Jude’s Children’s Ranch learn life and work skills creating new cards from the donations. The deadline for donations is Monday, Feb. 3. Cards may be dropped at Fletcher Elementary, 340 School Road, Fletcher, or mailed to Chris Dodge, Principal, Fletcher Elementary School, 340 School Road, Cambridge, VT 05444.
• As is often the case, the week between the holidays is quiet. However, things pick up in the new year. On Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department hosts its second annual blood drive in honor of Alex Blair at the Fire Department at 153 Church St. in Jeffersonville.
In the course of being treated for AML leukemia since October 2018, Blair has received over 100 blood products, and they have been instrumental to her treatment. This blood drive is hosted in her honor to help other patients like her. Visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. Last year all appointment slots were filled and people had to be turned away at the door.
The goal is to collect 35 units of blood. If you have any questions, contact Kristy Wyckoff at klwyckof@gmail.com or 802-343-0352.
• The new year marks the start of the Smugglers’ 55+ Club afternoon programming, which is free and open to the public. Afternoon programs are held in the Village Lodge at Smugglers’ Notch Village and begin at 1 p.m. unless otherwise announced during the morning meeting. If you are not a member of the 55+ Club and want to check the time before you attend, email smuggs55plus@gmail.com.
The Jan. 8 program, presented by Lauren Layn, is “How Is Solid Waste Handled in Our Districts?” Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District and Chittenden Solid Waste District are the regions covered. The presentation will include information about what is and isn’t recyclable and options for “closing the loop” with our food scraps starting in July 2020.
• Cambridge Elementary continues to seek bus drivers. If you are interested, know someone who is interested, or would like to know more about becoming a driver, please call the school at 802-521-5600.
• We close this week with a save-the-date notice for the next big community event: Winterfest will be held Saturday, Jan. 25. This all-day event is a great way to reconnect with the community in a season when it’s often a challenge to get together. More details as the day approaches.
This week my deadline returns to its usual Sunday evening. You can reach me at 802-578-2027 or ktquimbyvt@gmail.com.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Happy New Year!
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com