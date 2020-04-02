If, like me, you noticed the appearance of stakes in a roadside near you about two weeks ago, and then noticed the stakes had been joined by small orange and red flags on stiff wires, the mystery has been solved.
A rumor of a pickup with Texas plates resulted in a conversation that led to a call to the town office. Town Clerk Mark Schilling followed up with a call to Road Manager Bill Morey, who put all the clues together. With paving on Route 15 scheduled for this summer, side roads need to have signs warning “Road Construction Ahead.”
Before the signs can go in, the U.S. Infrastructure Co. checks to make sure no utilities are buried in the designated locations. Now we can only hope the paving happens as planned. The potholes between Cambridge village and Morrisville have certainly gotten much worse this winter.
That’s the main non-COVID-19-related news of the week. Before I look at postponements and schedule changes, I do want to share the phone numbers for Lamoille County Mental Health’s crisis lines. Times are tough and stressful, and can be more than usually difficult, especially for people with depression and anxiety. If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call 888-5026, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nights and weekends, call 888-8888. Or text the crisis text line 741-741 to receive support via text message.
And now the COVID-19-related changes for the week:
• Fire Marshal James Spaulding says Cambridge will issue no permits to burn until the epidemic has passed. This decision was made to minimize the risk of exposure for volunteer firefighters, who already risk so much to protect us and our homes and property. Burn permits are needed for brush piles and grass burns in particular, and are not needed for fires in firepits, chimineas or other small, contained fires.
• The Cambridge Food Shelf has expanded its Monday evening hours and will now be open from 6 to 8 p.m. to facilitate more clients. This will be especially helpful as they are now working with drive-up service only. Clients are asked to remain in their cars: a volunteer will come to you. The food shelf is also open Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 4.
• The Varnum Memorial Library has had to suspend curbside pickup of books because lending libraries aren’t considered an essential service. However, patrons with library cards can use them to borrow ebooks and audiobooks through Overdrive and Libby. If you need your password reset, email varnum youth@gmail.com.
• Cambridge Cares has created a COVID-19 task force. One of its first tasks will be to contact every Cambridge resident over age 65 to find out how they are coping and whether they want continued contacts. Cambridge Cares now has a helpline: 802-242-0426. If you need to, leave a call back number; your call will be returned soon after. This number is not for emergencies; that number remains 911. You may also send requests for help to covid19@cambridgecaresvt.org. The email may also be used if you’d like to volunteer your services.
• Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County has seen increased use in the past two weeks. The good news is that it has also seen an increase in new volunteers. If you’d like to help by volunteering, sign up at mowlc.org/contact. They could also use your donation to defray the cost of increased food and supply purchases. To donate, visit mowlc.org.
• This didn’t make it in last week because I ran out of room, but the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville has postponed its craft fair until fall.
• While the reuse shed is now closed, its new management guidelines mean money received from donations of cash and redeemable bottles or cans have benefited the Cambridge and Jeffersonville Villages Beautification Project Fund. To date, the total is $285 toward the big, flower-filled planters that brighten the villages all summer.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll be happy to see you around town, from 6 feet away.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com