If you missed town meeting, there are still at least two opportunities for you to help keep things running.
One is as simple as a donation to the Cambridge Food Shelf. Donations of nonperishable foods, personal care items, and cat and dog food may be left at the food shelf during its operating hours, Monday evenings from 6 to 7 and Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 4. They may also be left in the designated box in the Union Bank lobby.
The other opportunity is service on the Cambridge Recreation Board. It’s looking for people interested in growing programs and activities for all ages, from youth sports to Seniors Stepping Out. Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of the month at the town offices in Jeffersonville at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested is invited to contact board secretary Nanci Lepsic at lepsicslodge@gmail.com or board president Kevin White, or board members Emily Boek, Tim Soutiere, Deb Nevil, Tom Lachance and Jeff Spring.
• I don’t know about you, but after a weekend of sun and warm temperatures, it sure was hard at the end of the week to watch the rain change to snow and to have to bundle up again and shovel.
If you’d like to keep thoughts of sun and green grass, not to mention green hillsides, in your mind, stop by the Bryan Gallery’s current exhibit. “Legacy 2020” features landscapes by artists from Mary and Alden Bryan to Andrew Orr, Eric Tobin and Mark Tougias, along with many other familiar names. While some snowscapes are included, there are plenty of soft spring, warm summer and vibrant fall scenes to bring some color into the otherwise winter white world.
The Bryan Gallery recently announced a call to artists for its upcoming juried exhibit, “Made in Vermont.” Works will all be in two-dimensional formats and will depict Vermont and Vermonters as the predominant theme, including landscape, portraits, still lifes and architecture.
The online entry for submission goes live April 17, with a submission deadline of May 1.
• If you’d like to support the AAU Hoopsters, tickets are now available from a player near you for the annual fundraiser March 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Lamoille Union. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner, a silent auction and a raffle with a number of prizes, including two substantial cash prizes.
Only 800 tickets are available, and the event sells out, so don’t delay if you’d like tickets. Contact Jolene Ciosek at jolene811@gmail.com for tickets or for more information.
• The lifeguard training course offered by Smugglers’ Notch Resort is more than a month away, but registration is now open.
American Red Cross lifeguard students must be at least 15 years old and must pass a pre-course swimming skills test. In-person training takes place at Courtside Pool on April 17 from 5 to 8 p.m., April 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and April 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the in-person coursework, seven hours of online coursework must be completed at the student’s own pace. The $300 course fee could be waived with a successful interview and summer employment commitment to Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
To register, contact Emily Boek, program manager, at eboek@smuggs.com or 644-1062.
• With any luck, by the second week in March, we’ll be into sugaring season for sure. That makes the 55+ Club’s free afternoon program most timely. David Marvin, founder of Butternut Mountain Farm, will speak to the changes and trends in maple syrup production and consumption over the past 50 years and what those have meant to Butternut Mountain Farm, which now handles more than two-thirds of Vermont’s maple production.
If you have questions about the maple industry and its future, this is the place to bring them. Stop by the Village Lodge at Smugglers’ Notch Resort at 1 p.m. It’s always best to confirm the program by emailing smuggs55plus@gmail.com after 10 a.m. the day of the event.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com