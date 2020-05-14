Last weekend was commencement at Champlain College and, honestly, an online ceremony meant no one had to deal with possible flurries and low, low temps at the Champlain Valley Expo, which was the site of the ceremony for the past two years.
I participated in the Professional Writing Program’s ceremony for its grads on Friday, and it was lovely to see their faces one last time, and to present Grace Safford of Wolcott with a well-deserved award for her work as an editor and publisher.
• Despite the snow showers, the weather has turned to spring and people are getting out and about. That makes a reminder to avoid areas where falcons nest. Locally, that includes Prospect Rock in Johnson and the cliffs around Smugglers’ Notch, when that opens.
There are plenty of places to get outdoors. The Cambridge Greenway and Lamoille Valley Rail Trail have both seen work done to repair damage from the Halloween 2019 flood. The trailhead parking on the Route 109 side of the Cambridge Junction Poland Bridge has two defined parking areas for 20 cars, as well as a picnic table and outdoor grill for public use.
The bicycle repair station has been reinstalled at the Cambridge Junction trailhead. The Brewster River Trail has also been cleared of debris and downed trees. Thanks to all involved in maintaining these community assets, which will no doubt see even more use this year than last.
• If you’d have garden space, the Village Beautification Program is looking for both a sunny, temperate space to start seedlings and a sunny garden space to grow them until they can be set out in time for the autumn displays. If you would like to help, email kobert71@juno.com or deepindigorivers@gmail.com.
• This is a reminder that the Cambridge Community Food Shelf has expanded its hours of service, which are now Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 4. Service is now curbside. Please pass the word, if you know neighbors who might need food assistance.
Also, Cambridge Cares is available to help with transporting of groceries or pharmacy pickups, to meet any other unmet needs, or simply to provide a phone check-in, including just to brighten the day. For any of these services, call Mark Nash at 644-2927.
If you need face masks or hand sanitizer, Cambridge Cares has a supply of both, as well as of meals ready to eat donated by the National Guard and available to the public while supplies last. For any of these, call Don Lange at 802-730-2588.
• If you are looking to help the community, Cambridge Area Rotary continues to welcome new members. Weekly meetings are now virtual. If you are interested in joining, contact membership chair Susan Lassiter at slassvt@gmail.com.
• Local census participation is still below the state and national averages. It’s important for decisions about how federal dollars will flow to the community for everything from emergency response and health care to schools and roads. You can be counted by visiting www.2020census.gov, or by filling out the form you received in the mail. If you have a post office box, however, you won’t receive a form, so visiting the website is the only way to go.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you from behind my butterfly-print face mask.
