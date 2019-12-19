Since November, I’ve been going to PT at Sunrise Physical Therapy, which I’m so glad is a short trip from home. (I’m doing much better now, thanks to the care and encouragement I’ve received.) One thing I’ve noticed is what a social center the place is. Without naming names, I’ll simply say I’ve seen people there I haven’t seen in months, if not years. I will say that most of us seem to be in a certain age range, so I guess it comes with the years.
Congratulations to Cambridge Elementary, which received a $500 grant from Madonna Maplefields and Exxon/Mobil. The grant will be used to fund math and science education, specifically STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) programming.
•••
This week’s column includes several calls for volunteers.
• The Bryan Memorial Gallery would welcome volunteers to help with a wide variety of activities, from stuffing envelopes and hosting receptions to installing exhibitions and delivering artwork. Email mickey@bryangallery.org.
• Girls on the Run is looking for coaches. This program for girls in grades three to five encourages them to recognize their individual strengths and celebrate connections with others. Coaches may be male or female and do not have to identify as runners. Teams meet twice weekly for 10 weeks beginning in mid-March. If you are interested and would like more information, email Jessica Green at jessica@girlsontherunvermont.org or call her at 802-871-5664.
• Go Vermont is looking for volunteer drivers for residents who need rides for medical appointments, senior activities, counseling and more. In our area, service is specifically provided through Rural Community Transportation.
Being a volunteer driver is a way to give back as well as meet new people, and it makes the tasks of daily living easier for those who can’t drive for whatever reason. To become a volunteer driver, you’ll need to fill out an application, have a valid driver’s license and car insurance, along with a good driving record, and you’ll need to complete a full background check. Full information is available at connect ingcommuters.org.
•••
The Varnum Memorial Library is raffling a gorgeous afghan hand-knit from wool donated by Two Sisters Mill & Mercantile. Tickets are available at the library, where you can also see the prize.
The library hosts a toy swap on Saturday, Dec. 21, starting at 11 a.m. Bring not more than six gently used toys with no broken parts or missing pieces to the library to trade. Any toys remaining at the end of the swap will be donated locally.
Here’s one final reminder that you can get into the holiday spirit with the Cambridge Christmas Coffeehouse and Sing-a-long, hosted by the Second Congregational Church on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. Admission is free. Christmas jars will be available to fill with spare change for local charities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will be provided, so remember that travel mug and spill-proof cup.
My next two deadlines are noon, Friday, Dec. 20, and noon, Friday, Dec. 27. That’s when I need to submit my column, so anything you’d like me to include should reach me at least an hour before that time, and preferably by Thursday evening.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-578-2027 or ktquimbyvt@gmail.com