We’ll start this week with a correction. The village of Jeffersonville’s April 13 meeting was of the trustees, not the village annual meeting. The annual meeting of the village of Jeffersonville has been postponed to June 15. Thanks to Terry Shaw, chair of the Jeffersonville Village Trustees, for the correction.
• Cambridge Cares has continued to serve the community during the pandemic, identifying some needs, providing assistance, and offering follow-up supports to seniors directly impacted.
The group’s current project is collecting face masks for distribution to the public. If you would like to make and or donate masks, call 802-730-2588 or 802-644-2927 to arrange delivery.
Cambridge Cares may also be reached by email at covid19@cambridgecarresvt.org.
• If you would like to help the Cambridge Food Shelf by donating nonperishable food items, you may do so during operating hours, leaving your donations in the cart at the top of the walkway.
While all donations of nonperishable food and personal care items are welcome, right now they could most use personal care items, peanut butter, and snacks for kids such as granola bars, fruit cups, applesauce cups, gummy fruits and juice boxes.
These items may be left in the cart Monday between 6 and 8 p.m. or Tuesday between 1 and 4 p.m. You may also mail checks to support the Cambridge Area Food Shelf to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville, VT 05464. Food and personal care items are the only things being accepted currently, no clothing.
• Thanks to Rick Rothammer at Stowe Cable Systems and Bruce MacMillan, owner of the Cambridge Village Market, the “Cambridge Connection” WiFi is again up and running. Stowe Cable provided a new fiber portal. The first hot spot to open is in the parking lot of the Cambridge Town Hall in Jeffersonville. The second will be at the Cambridge Village Market, thanks to the contribution of internet bandwidth by MacMillan.
These open access hot spots are being provided as a courtesy to the community, especially parent-tutors who may not have home internet access. In announcing this news, select board Chair Larry Wyckoff asked that the systems not be abused, and that use be kept to normal day-to-day basic activities such as email.
In making the announcement, Wyckoff also recognized Town Clerk Mark Schilling, who made this special project possible.
• If you’ve been wondering why you haven’t seen any U.S. census forms in your post office mailbox, look no further. This past week, several outlets in town made it known that the census is not mailed to post office boxes.
If you want to be counted, which results in more accurate information and potential additional federal tax dollars to the town for various town services such as the fire department, you can visit 2020census.gov.
We have a post office box, so I went online one evening last week. It didn’t take more than 10 minutes to fill out the data on my husband and myself.
• With so many people getting their daily exercise outside these days, the perennial question of dogs off-leash on trails has arisen.
It seems worthwhile not only to state that the town of Cambridge has a leash law, but to outline its contents. The pertinent line is: “No dog shall run at large in town.” Running at large is defined prior to that line as: the dog is not 1) on leash; 2) in a vehicle, 3) on the owner’s property; 4) on the property of another person with that person’s permission; or 5) hunting with the owner. This regulation was last updated in 2018.
• While we’re on the topic of pets: The Cambridge Cemetery Commission recently reminded the public that, while the cemetery is a public space, it is also hallowed ground. Walking there respectfully is fine for people, but it should be a no-pet zone.
That does it for me. If I see you around town, I’ll wave from a socially safe distance.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com