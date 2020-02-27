It’s that time of year — the sap has begun to run. Last weekend, air temperatures stayed in the 40s even after the sun went down, at least for a bit. That also means the roads may be a bit slick in spots during the morning commute. On Route 15, just east of the “Wrong Way” Bridge, meltwater flows across the road from the bank above and has a tendency to freeze overnight.
A few town meeting reminders:
• The meeting starts at 9 a.m.
• With Australian voting on the budgets for Cambridge Elementary, Lamoille Union Middle and High School, and the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center — and the presidential primary — happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., it would be a good idea to allow yourself plenty of time to check in before the meeting starts.
• Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. State Sen. Rich Westman and Rep. Lucy Rogers are scheduled to have the floor from 12:30.
• If town business finishes before lunch, then the school district meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. If town business takes longer, the school district meeting will start immediately following the close of the town meeting.
• The Cambridge Area Food Shelf will be collecting donations in the lobby outside the school gym, so bring your donations of nonperishable foods and personal care items with you. The Food Shelf’s current wish list also includes cat and dog food. If you can’t make town meeting, you may leave your donations at the box in the lobby at the Union Bank during business hours, or you may stop by the Food Shelf during its hours of operation, Monday evenings from 6 to 7 and Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 4.
With the end of February vacations, the 55+ Club’s afternoon programs return. Wednesday, March 4, Doug Stuart will share his passion for snowmobiling, the history of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers and some of the organization’s current trials and tribulations. This program is free and open to the public. It begins at 1 p.m. in the Village Lodge at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, unless otherwise announced at the morning meeting. Email smuggs55plus@gmail.com after 10 a.m. to confirm the event.
Smugglers’ Notch Resort is offering preschool swim lessons for ages 3 to 5 at the courtside pool. There is a fee for each of the four sessions. Groups of half a dozen children will be taught basic swim skills and safety in the Courtside Pool. Sessions 1 and 2 run March 4 to April 1, with session 1 from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and session 2 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions 3 and 4 run Mondays from April 20 to May 18, with the same two times. To register, contact Emily Boek, aquatic personnel and program manager, at eboek@smuggs.com or 644-1062. Registrations are accepted on a first come, first served basis.
The Bryan Memorial Gallery opens its 2020 season on Friday, Feb. 28, with the “Legacy Collection” exhibit, featuring the works of 18 distinguished New England Landscape artists. The gallery also has refreshed new walls in the back gallery, which will set off the works displayed there even better than before. The gallery’s spring hours are Friday to Sunday, 11 to 4, and by appointment.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com