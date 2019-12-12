After years of trekking to a woodlot on the border of the Northeast Kingdom, this year we got our Christmas tree closer to home, namely at the sixth grade’s tree and wreath sale.
We were lucky to arrive when we did on Sunday afternoon, because the selection was limited, but those that remained were nice and thick.
• This is finals week, so I’ve got grading to do and am so aware of the shopping I’m not doing yet that this week’s column is focused on all that’s available in town to help me out when I reach that point.
• In addition to local stores and shops, with this coming weekend’s Jeff Church craft show, flea market, and homemade cookie sale, and you hardly need to leave town to finish your holiday shopping. The craft show runs from 9 to 3 and includes a raffle and a soup-and-sandwich lunch. The proceeds benefit the church’s steeple fund. If you have any questions, call Sue Perry at 644-2721.
• If you’re looking for something different in the gift department, consider the gift of learning. Mount Mansfield Union in Jericho offers “MMU After Dark,” reasonably priced classes in pottery, painting, yoga and fitness, and playing the Native American flute, among others. Visit mmuafterdark.com/classes for the full list of offerings.
• Dec.’s Let’s Do Lunch will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. This month’s meal will be holiday-themed. If you have any questions or need more information, call Nanci at 802-343-2372.
These community meals are sponsored by the Cambridge Recreation Board and supported by volunteers from the community and sixth-graders from Cambridge Elementary.
• Finally, celebrate the season with music at the Cambridge Christmas Coffeehouse and Sing-along, held Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. Annie Rheaume hosts. The program is open to all, admission is free, but Christmas jars are being filled with spare change for local charities if you’d like to donate. Seasonal goodies and hot drinks will be available; attendees are asked to bring their own mug and spill-proof cups for the kids.
• My next two deadlines are noon, Friday, Dec. 20, and noon, Friday, Dec. 27. That’s when I need to submit my column, so anything you’d like me to include should reach me at least an hour before that time, and preferably by Thursday evening. Call or text 802-578-2027 or email ktquimbyvt@gmail.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com