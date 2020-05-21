This week’s signs of spring include the opening of the Smugglers Notch road on Thursday. May 14 — certainly the latest I can remember it opening. Only one participant in the Cambridge Area Rotary Smugglers’ Notch spring opening pool chose that date.
Bears are also out and about, with one venturing down into the edge of Cambridge Village last week; two of our neighbors had visits.
To further cement the season’s arrival, the peas, radishes, lettuce, carrots and beets have all been planted.
And road construction projects are well underway. In addition to the delays we will be facing all summer between Cambridge Village and North Underhill, last week my husband was held up for almost 15 minutes on Route 128 because they were sealing cracks. The takeaway: Allow some extra time when you need to go anywhere.
• Here’s a piece of joyful news: Carol Belle Taylor Locke will celebrate 100 years later this month. COVID-19 prohibits any sort of in-person celebration, but a group of friends invites you to send her a birthday card. They’d love for her to receive one for every year of her long and active life. Cards — purchased or homemade, with a note that says how you know her or what your connection is — may be sent to P.O. Box 453, Jeffersonville, VT, 05464.
• Remember local archer Kolby Hanley? He won a team bronze medal in at the 2017 Rosario World Archery Youth Championships in Argentina, went on to study engineering at Georgia Tech in Atlanta and founded UltraView Archery, a company that makes parts such as grips, scopes and hinges using 3-D printers.
When COVID-19 struck, Hanley pivoted and applied his knowledge and precision design ability to the creation of a one-size-fits-all respirator that can be downloaded and printed from 3-D printers anywhere in the world. Hanley was featured as one of Newsweek magazine’s “Heroes of the Pandemic” in early April, and this past week he spoke to the Cambridge Area Rotary via Zoom.
• Cambridge Elementary School is now enrolling children who will be turning 3 or 4 by Sept. 1, 2020, for the 2020/21 5 STARS pre-kindergarten program. This program offers a morning or afternoon session, Tuesday through Friday, for 12 hours per week. To register, visit lnsu.org. If you have questions or need more information, call Liz Lamphere at 5221-5613.
Thanks to all the local food vendors who have been providing us with takeout for the last several months and giving us all a much-needed break.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you from behind my butterfly-print face mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com