We’ll start this week with a huge community shout-out to Jack and Cary Corse for sharing the fireworks this year. It was a festive sight and, with the cloud cover, a festive sound. Thanks, too, for the alert so all pet owners could take the appropriate measures. Judging from the traffic along Bryce Road, there was a good turnout.
• Cambridge Area Rotary (CAR) announced the winners of the “Liberty At Home” decorating contest. The prize for best decorated home went to Arlie Williamson; that for best decorated business to Jack F. Corse Inc. To see the wide variety of entries, visit the Rotary Facebook page.
• This Sunday, July 19, from 9 to 10 a.m., area churches begin the first of a summer forum virtual series on the question “Is There a Path to Racial Reconciliation?” featuring a wide range of perspectives and knowledge. Guests on July 19 are state Sen. Randy Brock (R) and state Rep. Kevin Christie (D). The facilitators are pastors Arnold Thomas and Devon Thomas. The sponsors are members and friends of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Jericho, the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield, Waterville Union Church, and the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville. To attend, visit jeff churchvt.org/summer-forum-series. The series continues Aug. 2.
• The Cambridge Planning Commission is seeking new members. If you are interested in playing a role in the future of the town, advising on issues and policies related to development, land use and planning, email select board member Courtney Leitz at courtneylleitz@gmail.com. The planning commission is also responsible for developing and updating the town plan, which focuses on everything from economic development to natural resources, agriculture, forestry and community, housing and education. Monthly meetings are usually on the third Monday of the month.
• It’s time to comment on the updates to the town’s hazard mitigation plan, which also governs Cambridge village. If you are a resident of the town or the village, you’ll find the link to your plan at cambridge.vermont.gov/news_and_information/index.php. That’s also the place to go for the link to the July 16 public meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Jeffersonville has its own hazard mitigation plan; that period of public comment closed on June 13.
• Finally, the town clerk’s office recently posted the ambulance service consultant’s report on the town website. A quick perusal of even the table of contents provides a useful insight into the criteria used and the recommendations made. We can expect that both Cambridge Rescue and the Cambridge Select Board are working on this, in addition to their usual workload.
That does it for this week. I hope everyone made it through the recent heat wave without too much discomfort. I found myself sheltering in the Jericho Market lobby during the Wednesday downpour with a neighbor I hadn’t seen, masked or unmasked, in a long time, so we took the opportunity to catch up until the rain stopped absolutely sheeting down. It’s funny how some people are more recognizable by voice, even through a mask.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
