This first item didn’t fit well in the full write-up of town meeting, but I am pleased to pass on the news George Putnam shared at the start of the session: construction to raise and pave Pumpkin Harbor Road came in $60,000 under budget. Add that to satisfied residents on Bartlett Hill Road, and a road that was the last to close during the Halloween flood of 2019 and the project had a positive outcome overall.
The 55+ Club holds its last free afternoon program of the season on Wednesday, March 18, in the Village Lodge at Smuggs. That afternoon Nancy McRae presents on Mount Mansfield Villages, a nonprofit organization of members and volunteers who aim to provide services helping people to age in place as long as possible.
If you are curious but haven’t wanted to go to Jericho or Underhill for one of the informational programs, here’s an opportunity right here in town. The program is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but it’s always good to email smuggs55plus@gmail.com after 10 a.m. to confirm the time, which sometimes changes.
Speaking of neighbors helping neighbors, if you have a child’s wagon or other wheeled device that a client could use to bring wood into his house, your donation would be most welcome. Email joemaxvt @msn.com if you can help.
The Varnum Memorial Library recently announced the return of the Roald Dahl book club after a long winter’s break. They will be watching “The BFG” movie and starting “Matilda.” The kids’ group meets Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m. If you plan to attend, email varnum
youth@gmail.com so any dietary restrictions can be accommodated and so that enough copies of the novels will be available.
If you’d like to venture south vicariously and see some different landscapes, stop by the Bryan Memorial Gallery on Wednesday, March 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. Stapleton Kearns and TM Nicholas will present “The Cape Ann School of Art,” talking about its history and projecting images by some of the school’s most celebrated artists, including Aldro Hibbard and Emile Gruppe. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited and seating will be on a first come, first seated basis.
Cambridge Area Rotary hosts its annual Bunco fundraiser on Saturday, March 28, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main St., Jeffersonville. In addition to the game, there will be a silent auction, prizes and raffles as well as snacks and a cash bar. Tickets are available at Jack F. Corse Inc., Varnum Memorial Library, Union Bank, and from Anita Lotto or any other Rotarian, or from brownpapertickets.com/event/4512343 (there is a service fee).
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com