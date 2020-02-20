It’s the time of year when third graders at Cambridge Elementary are learning about their town. This year, the discovery that what is now the school cafeteria was once a bowling alley has piqued their interest, and now they want to know more. If you have any old photos about the alley, which was in working order in the 1960s, before fire destroyed the Cambridge gymnasium building, they would love to hear from you. Contact Anastasia Zeglen at shoolzeglen@gmail.com or call the school at 802-251-5600 and leave a message with either Ms. Bellrose (x.5675) or Ms. Spillane (x.5676).
Parents or guardians of children who will turn three or four by Sept.1, 2020 are invited to make an appointment for a developmental screening for preschool. The screening will be held on Friday, March 6, and will last about an hour. Two time slots are available: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Call Beth at 802-251-5600 no later than March 4 to reserve a time.
Tuesday, March 3 is Town Meeting Day. This year, the town school district meeting follows the town meeting. It will begin at 1 p.m. or when the town meeting portion of the day ends. While much of the agenda involves the election of officers, there is one item that is new. Article 6 asks if the voters will authorize the school board to establish a special reserve fund “for future unanticipated costs associated with health reimbursement arrangement and health savings account utilization.”
If that article is approved, Article 7 asks voters to fund the special reserve fund with the approximately $15,000 surplus that remained after the last fiscal year. The full warning is available at cesvt.net.
According to Town Clerk Mark Schilling’s social media post, we should all be receiving our printed town reports, which include the school reports, in the mail this week.
The polls will be busier than usual this year, with primary votes to be cast as well as the usual votes on the elementary school budget and the high school and tech center budgets. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary School gym.
•••
It’s not all school news this week. There are two meal-related items to share. One is a call for a volunteer driver for Cambridge and Jeffersonville, delivering for Meals on Wheels. Meals could be picked up in Johnson between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. The 12 to 14 deliveries take about an hour and a half and are scheduled Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The driver would need to have a valid driver’s license and insurance and would have to pass a background check. Mileage reimbursement is optional. If you are interested, call Nicole at 888-5011.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 is a “Souper” day to drop by the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville for a homemade soup and sandwich meal. Lunch is served by volunteers between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The February theme is “Be Mine, Valentine!” The meal is sponsored by the Cambridge Recreation Board and supported by volunteers from the community and the Cambridge Elementary sixth grade. If you have questions or need more information, call Nanci at 802-343-2372.
•••
Monday, Feb. 24 the Cambridge Conservation Commission and Vermont Land Trust present a slide show and discussion about the proposed Peter. A. Krusch Nature Preserve. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge Fire Station meeting room at the fire station in Jeffersonville.
Parking in along the street only, because the lot needs to be kept clear in case the fire department needs to respond to an emergency. Information about the project is also available at cambridge.vermont.gov, on the Conservation Commission’s page.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com