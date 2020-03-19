This week, I’d like to start with a shout-out to the Cambridge rec board and the volunteers who put together Let’s Do Lunch. Long before any mandates from any state, they decided to put first the health of seniors, the primary users of the monthly meal, and cancel the March lunch. It’s this sort of thought-out response we need right now.
At this point, it’s best to assume that all social events are canceled or postponed, from Bunco to programs at Varnum Memorial Library. As of the time I write, the Bryan Memorial Gallery is keeping its normal seasonal hours, Friday to Sunday, 11 to 4.
I’ve was in New York City for the weekend, visiting family, so I’m self-isolating for two weeks. And, like all faculty at area colleges, I’m transferring my teaching online.
I’ve always viewed this column as a way to bring people together. Since we’re all “keeping social distance,” I’d like to hear from you about what you’re doing to keep in touch with friends and family, and occupy time you might otherwise have spent commuting. I plan on taking some long walks, as weather permits.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll wave from the recommended 6-foot distance.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com