Thanks to Ann Greer for helping solve last week’s mystery about the census and North Cambridge Road residents. She not only confirmed receiving notice, but remembered that the notice was no longer the traditional form but an invitation to complete that form online or over the phone. To complete the form online, visit my2020census.gov and follow the directions; to go the phone route, call 1-844-330-2020. Either way, it takes about 10 minutes to complete.
• Fridays in June, from 3 to 5 p.m., frozen meals provided by the ShiftMeal Project will be available for pickup at the Cambridge Elementary School parking lot. They are available for Cambridge residents of all ages and income levels.
Those picking up should bring their own bags; bags will not be provided. Only one person per household need attend, but one person may pick up for neighbors needing assistance.
The program providers ask those picking up ShiftMeal Project meals observe the following protocols: do not come if you are sick; maintain 6-foot social distance; keep the line moving; do not touch anyone or anything other than your food; and you must take any food you touch. Finally, masks are encouraged.
Made by local restaurants and packed in portions providing one generous serving, these meals at this site are made possible through Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Center in partnership with Cambridge Area Rotary, Smugglers’ Notch Resort and Lamoille County Mental Health. If you have questions, contact Heather Hobart at hhobart@lrcvt.org.
• Cambridge’s town boards continue to meet online. To stay informed about what the select board, the planning commission, the recreation committee, the development review board, and more, are doing, you may sign up to received notification as agendas and minutes of meetings are posted on the town website. Visit cambridgetownvt.documents-on-demand.com and click on “email notifications” right below the town sign. Once you create an account, you may choose to receive notices from all boards and committees (there are 20, as well as the village of Jeffersonville), or simply from certain boards and committees. It’s a great way to stay up to date on what’s going on in town.
• The Bryan Memorial Gallery is thrilled to announce that its doors are once again open, as of today, Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m. Through June, the gallery will be open Thursday to Sunday from 11 to 4. On exhibit are “Watercolors 2020” and “Carnival,” shows that run through Sept. 7. The “2020 Legacy Collection” will be on view until Dec. 31. Visitors should expect to follow the standard Vermont 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask. The gallery has masks for visitors who need one, as well as hand sanitizer and wipes.
• Green Up Day may not have seen as many people out cleaning up the roadsides as there were 50 years and almost a month ago, but there were still plenty of green bags to be seen on the side of roads around town and along Route 15 through the county. We even saw a few people still hard at work Sunday morning.
• In addition to sprucing up roadsides, this week brought something new to the small park in Cambridge Village. The ship playground feature that was a landmark for so many years in a side yard on Route 108 South was moved to the park on Thursday. Peter Ingvoldstad made it more than three decades ago for his son. Now a new generation will be able to enjoy “sailing” away.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, waving from behind the butterfly face mask and still waiting for my haircut.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145