One sign that winter is well and truly over: The Cambridge Skating Rink liner has gone back into storage. Members of Cambridge Area Rotary wearing masks and wielding push brooms, spent a good chunk of the sunny, warm Saturday afternoon cleaning the liner. On Sunday, a smaller group returned to patch the inevitable holes, roll the whole thing up and put it in storage until November or December.
• Signs that spring has arrived were all around this past week. At my house, the songs of returning warblers mingle with the roar of motorcycles on Route 15, and the hum of lawnmowers. Last Wednesday, I also heard the mumble of the rototiller turning our garden. (No, I don’t have my peas planted yet. I had to grade final projects and calculate grades for the semester.) Sunday afternoon I took a walk in the woods and saw coltsfoot and red trillium.
• To raise money for small-town food shelves, local singer and DJ Annie Rheaume has created a Go Fund Me. If you visit hgofundme.com/f/ydvnd-help-feed-america, not only can you donate, but you can watch Annie performing the National Anthem.
• Green Up Day has been postponed until May 30. Look for communications shortly from the town coordinator about how bag distribution will happen this year. As a post on Green Up Vermont says, social distance is inherent in this activity of cleaning up miles of roadside. However, this year it is even more important than in years past that participants wear gloves to protect themselves from ticks, in addition to COVID-19 precautions.
This is the 50th anniversary of Green Up Day, so let’s get out there and continue the tradition. Here’s hoping the weather is better than it was that first year. I was one of a 4-H troupe cleaning up a stretch of road between Peacham and Groton and it was chilly and damp. There was also a lot of trash because no one had ever cleaned up the roadside before. I have vague memories not only of tires and beer bottles and cans, but of hauling a washing machine from a ditch onto the shoulder.
• Another way you can be outdoors and serve your community runs throughout the month of May and would make a great service-learning activity for parents and children. The Cambridge Area Rotary Club and the Cambridge Trails Committee invite anyone with time to volunteer to help with a variety of tasks. The tasks range from painting to adding a feature to the playground in Cambridge Village. All can be done using social distancing precautions and by individuals or families. They are set up to be done at any time convenient to the volunteers. For more information, contact Peter Ingvoldstad at 802-793-7210 or email pingvoldstad@gmail.com.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you from behind my butterfly-print face mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com