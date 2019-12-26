Happy Solstice! Glittering sun made last week’s bitter cold much easier to bear, along with the knowledge that, from now on, the days will grow longer, even if it’s only a second or two at a time.
• A reminder to all that the Town of Cambridge and the Village of Cambridge have parking bans from Nov. 15 to April 15. Vehicles left on village streets or in the town right of way between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. will be towed. This ban is in place so that snow can be removed effectively.
• Copies of “Madame Bovary,” the next Vermont Humanities Council Book Group volume, are available at the Varnum Memorial Library now. The discussion will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m., facilitated by Cheryl Heneveld with humor and insight. Refreshments are provided and the program is free and open to all. You don’t even have to have finished the book to participate. These book discussions are co-sponsored by the Cambridge Arts Council. If you have any questions, call Jan Schilling at 644-2025 or the library at 644-2117.
• The library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
• With the close of the holiday season, the Smugglers’ Notch Resort 55+ Club Winter Program kicks into full-day gear. Members gather every Wednesday morning at 9 for socializing and refreshments, followed by a brief meeting at 9:30. The morning is spent enjoying outdoor activities, depending on weather, snow and trail conditions. For membership information, contact smuggs55plus@gmail.com. A variety of discounts, plus the opportunity to meet and spend time with people of similar activity levels, are some of the benefits that come with the reasonably priced membership.
Another benefit, available to all, are the afternoon programs, which are free and begin Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. unless otherwise announced during the morning meeting. To confirm the time, email smuggs55plus@gmail.com. The program on Jan. 8 is “How Solid Waste Is Handled in Our Districts,” presented by Lauren Layn. Information will be presented on what is and isn’t recyclable and about how you can “close the loop” with your food scraps when Act 148, the “composting law” takes effect in July.
The following week, Maeve Kim presents “Birds of Vermont’s Woods and High Places.” Kim has taught birding classes everywhere from Osher Learning to MMU After Dark and to libraries and other organizations. She was also published in Bird Watching magazine. If you’d like to know what you’re looking at and what is watching you when you’re out in the woods, this is a presentation not to miss.
My next deadline is noon, Friday, Dec. 27. That’s when I need to submit my column, so anything you’d like me to include should reach me at least an hour before that time, and preferably by Thursday evening. Call or text 802-578-2027 or email ktquimbyvt@gmail.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Hope you had a Merry Christmas!
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com