The Fourth of July certainly was quiet this year. My family visited my mother in Peacham and did experience a parade of sorts: one of the town fire trucks and the town ambulance traveled every road, with horns tooting a fanfare on their first pass of a given road. It was good to see the thought was there.
• As of July 1, several businesses are playing musical storefronts in Jeffersonville. Two Sisters Mill and Mercantile has moved from beside The Farm Store across the street to 143 Main St. in Jeffersonville, at the corner of Main and Depot. Someone was out on the porch doing a weaving demonstration July 4 when we drove by. The business has grown over the years. It was at 168 Main St., and will welcome the larger space for the wide variety of knitting supplies and knit, woven, and crocheted textiles it sells.
• The space at 168 Main St. so recently vacated by Two Sisters will be the home of Live-N-Comfort after Aug. 1. Until July 27, Live-N-Comfort remains at 70 Main St., where it has been since last December. Barbara Delaney, owner of this shop, will also be gaining more space for those lovely little touches that add so much to a home.
• The playground and park at the Cambridge Junction trailhead of the Cambridge Greenway and Lamoille Valley Rail Trail gets a great deal of use, which is great. However, things sometimes do go awry. If you notice any issues (a recent one was hornets’ nests), report them to either Laird MacDowell at 644-5750 or Peter Ingvoldstad at 802-793-7210. Dog complaints should be reported to Mark Schwartz, Cambridge first constable, at 802-578-2197.
• Postcards recently arrived in most, if not all, Cambridge mailboxes to give every voter the option to sign up to vote by mail. If you misplaced yours or recycled it and are now feeling differently, you can visit cambridgevt.org/votebymail to see all your options for voting by mail. An “I Voted” sticker will even be sent with the ballot package. The regular polling location at Cambridge Elementary will also be open the usual hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for both the Aug. 11 state primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
• If you are new in town or have recently turned 18 and want to register to vote, visit sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters/registration.
• Finally, if you are looking for something to do or have wondered about your ancestry, the Vermont History Museum offers a Genealogy Workshop Series this summer. The live 90-minute workshops will exist as recordings that registered participants will be able to view afterward. The trio is free to Vermont Historical Society Members and Vermont Genealogy Library members and $10 per session or $25 for the series to nonmembers. The first, genealogy 101, was held in June and is now available through YouTube. The second, using DNA for genealogy, happens Saturday, July 11, and the third, using newspapers for genealogy, will be held Aug. 8. For full information, visit vermonthistory.org/calendar.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, waving from behind the butterfly face mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
