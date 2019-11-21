Cambridge Cub Scout Pack 839 is hosting a free community supper on Saturday, Nov. 23. Stop by the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville to enjoy spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, salad, bread and dessert. This is the Scouts’ way of thanking the community for its support.
The meal may be followed by a song or two. While the meal is free, donations of non-perishable food items for the Cambridge Food Shelf will be gratefully accepted.
On that subject, you may drop off donations of non-perishable food and personal care items at the food shelf on Monday evenings between 6-7 p.m., and Tuesday afternoons between 1-4 p.m. You may also leave donations in the boxes provided in the lobby of the Union Bank and at Kinney Drugs in Cambridge Village. If you prefer to make a financial contribution, used to make purchases from the Vermont Food Bank, a check may be mailed to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
•••
For years, Annie Rheaume put together a Cambridge Christmas show at Cambridge Elementary. This year, it returns with a new title —“Cambridge Christmas Coffeehouse and Sing-along” — and a new venue, the Second Congregational Church. Anyone who was involved in those shows is invited to participate. The date is Sunday, Dec. 22 from 4-6 p.m. Anyone interested in participating should contact Annie at 644-8724. The show will be free but donations to the Christmas jars will be welcome.
There’s still plenty of time to pick up a copy of the book for the December Book Discussion Group at the Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville. “The Blue Blossom” is Penelope Fitzgerald’s historical novel of the early life of the German Romantic poet Novalis, whose romantic life looked a lot like Edgar Allan Poe’s. The discussion will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at the library, from 3-5 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments are provided. If you have any questions, call the library at 644-2117.
•••
Close out the run-up to Thanksgiving, and celebrate the early arrival of winter with a stop at the Cambridge Area Rotary’s Ski, Ride and Winter Gear Sale, which this year includes a holiday market. Consignments may be dropped off Friday, Nov. 22, from 5-7 p.m. The advance sale opens to the public Friday, Nov. 22 from 7- 9 p.m., with the regular sale Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Consignment pick-up is Sunday, Nov. 24 from noon to 2 p.m. The net proceeds support the Cambridge Elementary Winter Wellness Days, which sends around 150 students in grades 4, 5 and 6 from Cambridge Elementary School to Smugglers’ Notch Resort each day for a week to experience the winter outdoor activity of their choice.
•••
The small business community of Cambridge and Jeffersonville holds an artisan market at Visions of Vermont Fine Art Galleries at 100 Main St., in Jeffersonville on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Other small businesses in Jeffersonville and Cambridge will have special offers and activities that day as well. If the weather keeps up its current levels, shopping local is one way to make the driving easier.
I have early deadlines coming up. By the time you read this paper, the one for Thanksgiving week may well have passed, as it is Thursday, Nov. 21, at noon. I’ll also have Thursday noon deadlines on December 19 and 26, although I’ll be out of school by then, so later in the day on Thursday will be fine.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com