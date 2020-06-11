Congratulations to all the new high school and sixth-grade graduates and their families. While you missed out on many of the traditional celebrations, yours were unique celebrations in the true sense of that word, at least so we hope. You will have stories to tell for years.
• The Cambridge Food Shelf sent a reminder this week that the shelf and the volunteers who staff it are here for you and are committed to the mission that members of the community should be able to get the food they need. The food shelf is located in the basement of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville; its hours are Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 1 to 4. Volunteers now offer curbside assistance to keep both clients and volunteers safe.
If you know neighbors who need food assistance, please let them know about the food shelf, its location and hours. No one should hesitate to come to the food shelf for help.
Similarly, Shift meals will be available for pickup at the Cambridge Elementary School parking lot on Friday, June 12, and Friday, June 18, from 3 to 5 p.m., offered by Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Center in partnership with Cambridge Area Rotary, Smugglers’ Notch Resort and Lamoille County Mental Health. The generous single-serving portioned meals are available to Cambridge and Johnson residents of all ages and income levels. The organizers ask that only one person per household come for pickup, but that person may also pick up for neighbors, and you should bring your own bag as none will be provided.
You must take any food you touch and not touch anything other than the meals. Social distancing should be maintained and masks are encouraged. Those who are sick should stay at home. If you need meals, ask a neighbor to pick them up for you. If you have questions, contact Heather Hobart at hhobart@lrcvt.org.
• Two community organizations returned to some state of openness this week: the Cambridge Community Center and the Varnum Memorial Library. Please note, this does not mean a return to the hours and habits of the “before times.” The community center asks members to reserve a workout time slot in advance if possible. The hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with entry through the member-access door off the back patio. Exit is the door at the end of the bathroom hallway. Full details are available at thecambridgecc.com. A reminder: There is no community center parking at the lot shared by 158 Main, the Bryan Memorial Gallery and the Farm Store.
The Varnum Memorial Library is again circulating books, audios and videos via curbside pickup. Select specific titles by searching varnum.kohavt.org. Email your request to varnumrequests@gmail.com. They will be answered in the order received and you will receive an email letting you know when your book will be available for pickup.
Pickup days are currently Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Materials will be placed on the deck outside. Patrons are asked to mask and to practice social distancing during pickups, and to delay any returns or pickups if you or anyone in your household has been ill. No interlibrary loans or guest pass services are currently available.
• A final reminder: There is no parking for the Cambridge Greenway in the parking lot off Cemetery Road, where the animal hospital was. That is private property. Parking is available on Church Street and at the Cambridge Community Center, and, during the summer, at Cambridge Elementary School.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, waving from behind the butterfly face mask and still waiting for my haircut.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145