Last week’s bumper storm even closed the Champlain College campus, for only the third time in the dozen-plus years I’ve taught there. In Cambridge Village we got about 15 inches, and it took my husband over an hour to make his normally 40-minute commute Friday night.
Shoveling so he could get his car off the road and into our parking spot was my workout for the day. But I’m sure the snow made for good skiing, once it had been groomed.
The 55+ Club continues to meet and ski Wednesday mornings, although the afternoon programs are on a two-week break. If anyone has been thinking about joining the club for “seniors on the hill, not over it,” email smuggs55plus@gmail.com.
• Tickets for Green Mountain Transit’s 36 Jeffersonville Commuter are no longer on sale at the Cambridge Village Market. I’ll check in with other locations around town and report any other changes next week. I do know they are still available at the Jericho Market in Underhill Flats because I purchased one there on Saturday.
• On Monday, Feb. 3, state Rep. Lucy Rogers hosted the GeoBee at Cambridge Elementary School. A whopping 20 students in grades four through six participated in the preliminary round, with 10 going on to the final, which was won by sixth-grader Koiya Adii. Second place was claimed by Hazel Longe, also a sixth-grader, while fifth-grader Mazie Paine took third. Koiya will take a qualifying test to be eligible to advance to the state Geo Bee.
• The elementary school students are also participating in the Big Cash Roundup, with all donations going to the Vermont Children’s Hospital at UVM Medical Center. Donations are being collected through Feb. 21. If you would like to donate, look for a student in your neighborhood or stop by the school.
• The biggest dump of snow so far this winter may just have happened, but signs of spring are starting to appear. The first is the opening of registration for Green Mountain Conservation Camp. This residential environmental camp experience is open to all young people ages 12-14 and is held at Edward F. Kehoe Camp in Castleton or Buck Lake Camp in Woodbury. In addition to a wide variety of outdoor activities, campers have the opportunity to earn their hunter and bow certifications. For full details visit vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/gmcc. If you have questions, contact fwgmcc@vermont.gov or 802-828-1460.
• The second sign that spring is on the far horizon is the posting of warnings for town meeting and the school district meeting. The date this year is March 3, with a start time of 9 a.m. This year the town’s meeting will be held first, followed by the school district meeting at either 1 p.m. or when the town’s meeting ends.
The 17 articles on the town warning include the question of whether the town wants to elect two more cemetery commissioners. (The commission now has three members and oversees eight cemeteries, since it took over the Jeffersonville cemetery last year.) Another article asks voters to approve money to buy a new fire truck.
• March 3 is also the date of Vermont’s presidential primary, and votes on the elementary and Lamoille North school budgets, so it would be a good idea to arrive well before the meeting starts so you have time to be checked in.
Early voting is already available. You may vote early by visiting the town clerk’s office during regular hours, by email at clerk@cambridgevt.org, by phone at 644-2251 (but, for security reasons, please do not leave requests on the answering machine). You may also visit Vermont’s “My Voter Page” at mvp.sec.state.vt.us.
• There’s still time to make an appointment for tax assistance if you are at least 50 or can’t afford paid tax preparation. Call the Varnum Memorial Library at 644-2117 to meet with a trained, IRS-certified volunteer counselor on one of these Fridays: Feb. 21 and 28 and March 6. March 13 is being held as a backup date. Assistance is first-come, first-served, and is available for certain tax forms and schedules, including Form 1040 and the Vermont state tax return.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com