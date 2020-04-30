The Belvidere Community Club met April 20 in its field so everyone who attended could be safely apart. Four members attended; they voted to suspend all club events until July 1, including bluegrass performances. Please watch for more details.
In addition, club members discovered that someone tore up the field by driving a truck carelessly through it. The truck was seen doing it, but no one could get the license plate number.
The person who did this really doesn’t know how hard it is to raise enough money to maintain this field.
That fundraising just got harder for this year; bluegrass shows are one of the ways the club raises money.
The Eagles Club has canceled all events until further notice. A lot of people are missing bingo games, usually held Friday evenings. The Eagles also canceled its annual lawn sale and Mother’s Day meal. All are significant fundraisers, so the Eagles could use some help in helping people.
Please remember to help out the local food shelf. It needs donations, since a lot of people are out of work.
If anyone knows an Avon salesperson, please call my wife at 644-5437. She is looking to buy some Avon products.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437