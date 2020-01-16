There sure has been a lot of different weather — snow, rain, wind, you name it. The animals don’t know what to do. I have seen skunks alive and dead in the last two weeks.

The Eagles Club on Route 109 has started having bingo every Friday at 6:30 p.m. You need to be there by 6:15 to get your cards. The jackpot starts at 50 numbers and $1,000, and stays at $1,000. Bingo is the major fundraiser for the club. The ladies help a lot of people with anything and everything that someone might need. It’s a great evening out. Call 644-5333 for more information.

I hope everyone had a great New Year. I know I had a few days off and it sure felt great to sleep in for a change.

— Bill McLean

