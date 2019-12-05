I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. It was something to go without electricity for a few days, but we all made it through.
I have seen a lot of deer but only one had horns. My wife was coming home from bingo and saw a baby deer on the hill, licking the road salt, but then the fawn couldn’t get her footing and her legs were going every which way, just like Bambi. She did get her legs under her and made it to the other side safely.
To the family of Hugh Tallman: Our prayers go out to everyone.
The Eagles Club in Jeffersonville is collecting hats, mittens, scarves, socks, gloves and nonperishable food item for local food shelves, which can be given to people in need in the weeks before Christmas. The club will start with the Cambridge Community Food Shelf, then expand to Lamoille Community Food Share in Morrisville and other places. If you would like to donate anything, call Josie at 444-5437. She has done this for the past 10 years.
Please remember those in need. Remember, the kids have over a week off at Christmas, so the food shelf supplies really get hit hard. The food shelves need the public’s help all year, but particularly at this time. You also can drop things off at the Eagles Club.
The Eagles are hosting bingo games on Fridays. Doors open at 5 p.m. so people can get their cards. Refreshments are also available. Information: 644-5333.
— Bill McLean, 644-5487