The Belvidere Community Club will hold its first meeting of the year March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the town clerk’s office. The community is welcome to come.
The club has worked hard to keep the field and the club in good shape, would like to get more people involved, and really needs the support of the community. Anyone with questions can call me at 644-5437.
What nice weather we have been having! The sun is so nice. The animals’ lives are all mixed up. I have seen many dead skunks on my way to work. Several people at the Eagles Club say they’ve seen bears.
My wife and I went to New York for her birthday last week. We stayed overnight and I had a lot of fun. The weather was really nice. The sun was out and the ride home was nice.
My wife, Josie, is going to Omaha, Neb., Feb. 27 to March 1 for training to be the Vermont state Eagles president. This is so special. It has taken years and a lot of hard work for her to achieve this.
The Eagles are special in so many ways. They help a lot of people. If you would like to know more about the Eagles, please call Josie at 644-5437 or 644-5333.
I’ve seen a lot of people out on the ice at the pond. The ice isn’t very thick, so be careful, and the sunny, warm weather last week didn’t help.
NASCAR has begun its season, and that means a lot more nice days. Too bad for Ryan Newman; I am glad he is doing OK after that crash at Daytona. The wreck was so bad, he is lucky to make it out of the car. God bless.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437