The Community Club met Sunday at noon and decided that, for this year, the club field will not be open.
Members voted on that policy, following the guidance of Gov. Phil Scott. Thank you to everyone who helps and supports the Belvidere Community Club. I am sure everyone will miss the events that the club hosts. I know I will.
We have pictures of a fisher — a member of the weasel family — that has been on our back deck. They are really big, with really long claws. The logging that’s going on is driving wildlife down to people’s houses.
It sure is too bad that events can’t go on during the pandemic, but we have to think of people’s safety first.
A very big thank you to Jodi and Thad Tallman for the wonderful job cleaning up the roadside. I hope people keep it clean. I have noticed a lot of broken glass on the roadside. A few people I know have gotten their tires cut.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437