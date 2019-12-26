I hope everyone had a great Christmas and will have a safe New Year.
I went to Essex the other day and the cars were backed up on Route 15 at the tree farm. I saw two cars ahead of me run red lights; they didn’t even brake.
Well, I know we should have snow for Christmas — you can see fresh footprints in the snow.
I had my Christmas party at work a week ago Monday. The Big Boss did all the work and provided all the food. The shrimp were so big, it took only three or four to get enough of them.
All the Christmas lights at night are so pretty. There are so many of them.
The Eagles Club held its Christmas party for the kids the weekend of Dec. 14. About 23 kids attended, and parents and grandparents. Santa came to see each child and then had pictures taken and they each got a great gift. It sure is nice to see so many kids so happy all at once. The Eagles also had a nice display of food, which everyone enjoyed.
The men from the Eagles Club made up over 20 Thanksgiving baskets and gave them to the food shelf in town. That is what the Eagles Club is all about: People helping people. They do a lot of fundraising to have the money to help out when needed.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437