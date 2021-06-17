Let me see, school’s out, graduations have commenced and strawberries are ready to be picked at Riverberry Farm — sounds like summer to me. There are many things to love about strawberry season, including shortcake and strawberry-rhubarb pie and crisp, but one of the things I particularly enjoy about picking my own is exactly what happened last week.
Another picker and I got talking and it turned out we had plenty in common, and we talked and picked and picked and talked until we had each met our goals. I’m not naming any names, because this was a private conversation, but it made an already pleasant experience one of the best I’ve had in months. Moments like that are one of the things I missed in 2020.
We’ve had one large strawberry shortcake, but we’ve also enjoyed strawberries and cream. That said, nothing beats a shortcake, so there will be more in our future. Strawberry season is too short not to indulge.
Those calories mean I need to increase my exercise. If I were I soccer player, I know just what I’d do. I’m not a soccer player, but if you are, a weekly pick-up soccer game started this past week. All ages and skill levels are welcome to the casual game played every Sunday from 5-6 p.m. on the fields at the elementary school. Shin guards are recommended. To stay up to date, join the Cambridge Soccer Group on Facebook. If you have questions, email James Towne at jtowne500@gmail.com.
•••
Cambridge Pack 839 is open to girls and boys, kindergarten to age 18. Anyone interested is invited to meet the pack at the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville community room on Thursdays at 6 p.m. The troop includes a group of young women who are working to form an all-female trouble ages 12 to 18. The pack and troop are also looking for male and female leaders. Multiple positions are open, and troop leader Chris Lenox says “all it takes is one hour a week.” Leaders need to be 21 years of age or older. If you are interested, email Lenox at clenox@gmail.com.
•••
Art Jam began this past weekend and runs Saturdays through July 10 as well as Sunday, July 4, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Things are happening at Visions of Vermont Fine Art Galleries, where the Northern Vermont Artists Association holds its 90th “June Juried Show” in the sugar house. In addition, select artists have booths, there are demos and food is available. Open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bryan Memorial Gallery hosts three exhibits, “Interiors – Walls Within” and “Main Street,” as well as “Legacy 2021.” Up Route 108 South, Iris Lane Studios hosts Mazzarese Jewelry Design, the Mountain Light Gallery, and My Favorite Things food truck, which is there from 4-8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, headed for Aubuchon’s in Jeff, I noticed a sign just before the bridge in Jeffersonville. It read “Tractor Trailers to Route 15 stay on 100.” Needless to say, since I was on 15, I was some confused. My second trip up, I realized what was going on and wondered if there was a sign on the Stowe side that read “Tractor Trailers to Route 100 stay on 15.” Once the route numbers are switched, it will be interesting to see how effective the signs are.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
