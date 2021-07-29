Jeffersonville is developing into quite the little food hub, especially on Wednesdays, the day of the Jeffersonville Farmers’ and Artisan Market, and on the weekends, when three food trucks fill the west side of the Smugglers’ Notch Distillery lot, across from Burger Barn.
I confess, I have yet to stop, but that’s more because I’ve been pressed for time this summer.
It’s lovely not to have to travel far to eat out.
It’s a sign of the season’s tilt that registration has now opened for fall Cambridge Youth Soccer, which is open to players in Cambridge and Waterville. Registration fees cover the cost of equipment, field lining, referee fees and more, and are discounted for every child in a family after the first. Coaches and board members pay no registration fee.
To register, visit bit.ly/3rAyknD. For anyone who did not register for spring 2021 soccer, this is a new platform, so you’ll need to create a new account.
Players in grades three to six must have uniforms, which must be ordered unless a previous season’s green uniform fits. Once players are registered, they will receive a link to the online uniform store. Players in grades 2 and below will receive a T-shirt, the cost of which is covered in their registration. All players should have cleats and shin guards. A box outside the soccer shed at the fields has donated cleats and shin guards, which are free. If you have outgrown or extra cleans and guards, consider donating them by leaving them in that same bin.
The first games of the season will be held the weekend after Labor Day. Practices will begin before that. Coaches will reach out to players before the start of training.
Cambridge Youth Soccer is looking for volunteers to coach, as well as for player registration, uniform ordering and distribution, field maintenance and the like. The group is also looking for board members, who will meet a few times a year and be responsible for oversight and making policy decisions. If you are interested, or if you have any questions, email Harley Johnson, board president, at hjohnson@smuggs.com.
•••
I was delighted to see that the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville will once again hold a tag sale. I’ve been holding on to some things for this very purpose. If you, too, have clean, saleable items to donate, contact Melody at 644-2409 or Becky at 644-8827 to arrange for drop-offs. Do not leave donations outside the church. Space is limited for clothing and furniture, and the organizers cannot accept computers, car seats or any bike or ski helmets.
The tag sale itself will be held on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 and 4, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the church, 16 Church Street.
That does it for me. By the time you read this, I’ll have returned from a few days in Maine, where I hope to enjoy some lobster and a few walks on the beach. After that, until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
