People aren’t the only ones out and about. There’s been a report of a fisher in Jeffersonville, and Sunday morning I didn’t sleep in because the birds were making such a racket with their morning songs. Thank goodness some of those birds eat insects, because the black flies are out in force. I have the bite marks to prove it, in spite of the spray I put on. I suspect it sweated off immediately in the heat and humidity.
We’ve reached that point in the spring when everything outdoors seems to need doing at once. I may not have finished putting my garden in, but the village beautification crew has distributed and filled planters in both villages. Thanks go to Karen Obert and a group of dedicated volunteers, and to Jeffersonville Village and Cambridge Village, as well as G.W. Tatro, Inc., George and Nancy Putnam, and Tim and Kelly Humphrey for financial support.
Last week was National Public Works Week, but it’s never too late to recognize those who perform essential tasks in the town of Cambridge and its two incorporated villages. These include the town road crew, the operator of Jeffersonville’s water and wastewater system, the consultant for the Cambridge Village water system, and those who keep up and maintain all the town’s buildings and public spaces.
Their work makes it possible for the rest of us to use our public buildings and grounds safely, drink clean water and get where we’re going safely and in a timely manner.
•••
Work began this past weekend on the Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve trail. A group of about a dozen volunteers was trained by Erin Amidon, a professional trail builder based in Troy, Maine. Following the Saturday morning training, the volunteers applied what they had learned throughout Saturday heat and humidity and Sunday’s rain. More work will be needed to complete the trail to the plan, but workdays will be scheduled in order to meet the November completion deadline.
This past week the Varnum Memorial Library announced it will be open to the public on the following schedule: Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesdays, 1:30-6 p.m., Thursdays 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The library is currently asking patrons to mask and stay 6 feet apart, and is allowing a maximum of 10 patrons in the library at a time. Only one computer is working at the moment. If you would like to use it, call 644-2117 or email varnumrequests@gmail.com in advance.
The Varnum continues to seek volunteers for its committees. If you are interested in helping out, please email varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com.
The Cambridge Food Shelf is sponsoring a summer lunch program for school children again this year. If you are a family that can use a little help with summer lunches or if you know someone who could use that help, call the food shelf at 644-8911 as soon as possible, and leave a message for Gail Chase or Cheryl Grundun.
This past Saturday, my husband and I actually went out to dinner. It was the first time since September we had been in a restaurant. We saw people we haven’t seen in ages, and we all agreed it felt good to be out and about. The casual “good to see you” is one of the things I’ve missed.
I have also noticed that most local businesses still require masks, and I really appreciated the way one place put it, which was something along the lines of “we require our staff to mask, and ask that you wear yours in consideration of them.”
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Maskless when it’s not required.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
